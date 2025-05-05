Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Falcons sweep Owls in the first round

Byline photo of Jonathan Diaz
Jonathan Diaz, Sports EditorMay 5, 2025
Jonathan Diaz
Falcons second baseman, Ayiana Cardenas, running towards first base against Citrus College on May 2, 2025.

The Cerritos College Falcons softball team moves on to the next round of the playoffs over the weekend against Citrus College Owls.

The 6th seed Falcons host the 11th seed Citrus at home with the first game being won by winning a defensive battle for five innings.

The Owls took an early lead thanks to 1st baseman Madelyn Hajj hitting a single down right field leading to outfielder Alivia Martinez scoring, helping the Owls take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

The Falcons wasted no time responding by scoring three quick runs with 2nd baseman Ayiana Cardenas getting a sacrifice fly resulting in Vicky Najera Scoring tying the game 1-1.

On the next play freshman shortstop Savannah Gonzalez steps up to the plate and hits a triple down right field resulting in 2 RBIs helping The Falcons take the lead by a score of 3-1.

In the second inning, Citrus managed to score one run by freshman catcher Breanna Aguilar hitting a single leading to sophomore Utility Ava Camarena scoring, closing the gap to 3-2.

Falcons softball head coach, Kodee Murray gave praise to Citrus’ performance, “That Citrus team is a very good team and a worthy opponent. We scored those three runs into the first inning and just hit it at them today.”

The rest of the game was a consistent defensive back and forth with each team having their chances to score however the Falcons still kept the lead through the rest of the game.

“We put yourself in the position to score in three in those innings the pitcher gotten a little tougher in those innings,” Murray said, “There was no lack of fight that we had we just didn’t have the right hitters up at the time we needed.”

The Falcons hosted the Owls again on Saturday in an elimination game for the Owls.

After two scoreless innings, the Falcons took a big lead in the third going up 3-0 after Ayiana Cardenas hit a double to left center resulting in two RBIs for the Falcons.

Ayiana Cardenas helped the Falcons score two more runs with 2 RBI’s in the fifth and the seventh inning helping the Falcons win with a dominant score of 5-0 sweeping the Owls in the first round of playoffs.

The Falcons continue their journey in the playoffs this upcoming weekend away against 3rd seed Palomar College Comet.

The Comets are coming off dominant back-to-back wins in the first round of playoffs against College of the Canyons winning with a combined score of 15-3 across both games.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Jonathan Diaz
Jonathan Diaz, Sports Editor
Jonathan is the sports editor for Talon Marks. Outside of school Jonathan likes to watch movies and sports. In the future Jonathan wants to cover MMA, Football, and/or soccer independently or for ESPN.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Joshua Melendez getting first at the podium after a track meet at Long Beach City College on April 26, 2025. Photo courtesy of Bryan Ramos.
Fastest Falcon: Joshua Melendez
Vicky Najera hits a ground ball during the Cerritos vs Compton game on April 21, 2025.
Falcons snap winless streak
El Camino base runner makes it to base before Falcons first baseman can get her out on April 17, 2025.
Falcons let lead slip away in conference loss
Apr 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period at Capital One Arena. The goal is the 894th of his career, tying Wayne Gretzky for most all-time goals scored in the NHL. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Scoring hockey greatness
Falcons outfielder, Owen Martin scoring after Falcons first baseman, Wyatt Ormonde, hit a double during the Cerritos College vs ELAC baseball game on April 12, 2025.
Falcons win series after a hot sixth inning
The Falcons at Rosie's dog beach as they faced College of the Desert and El Camino on April 11, 2025.
Where is our home court on campus at?
More in Sports Features
NASCAR Cup Series drivers from (left to right) Justin Haley, Carson Hocevar, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Alex Bowman, Noah Gragson, Zane Smith, Josh Berry, Martin Truex Jr and Cole Custer during driver introductions at the 2025 Daytona 500 on February 16, 2025.
NASCAR path to the playoffs nine races in
Eric Decker and the rest of the captains exchange hand shakes before the coin toss. Photo credit: Rick Burtzel Flickr
The new NFL rule changes make no sense
NASCAR's Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 5, 2023.
Profits over People, NASCAR and SoCal
Falcons celebrate as the Herlinda Casanova and Juliette Casillas win the final set to the match 3-2 against Long Beach City College on March 14, 2025.
Falcons prevail over bitter rivals
Falcons second base Ayiana Cardenas scoring an insurance run to make it 3-0 at the bottom of the 6th inning during the Cerritos College vs. LA mission softball game on March 8, 2025.
Falcons stay red hot over the Eagles
Falcons guard, Darron Henry, fighting with guard/forward, Esteban Mann, for a loose ball during the 3C2A SoCal Regional Final on March 8, 2025.
Falcons comeback to advance to state tournament
More in Top Stories
People looking at ceramics work during opening night of the student art exhibition on April 24, 2025.
A night of celebrating student artist
Assuming every accusation is for money is weird
Assuming every accusation is for money is weird
Cerritos College ceramic students posing with their finished exhibition. Photo courtesy of the ceramics department.
Ceramics students shine at CCACA conference
Kimberly Cuthbert sitting at a bench at Cerritos College on March 28, 2025.
Journey with Endometriosis: Kimberly Cuthbert
Folklórico dancers during the cultural showcase event on April 30, 2025.
A celebration of unity in diversity
Couple prepares to take grad photos during Gradpalooza on April 25th, 2025.
Gradapalooza: A cheer to the grads