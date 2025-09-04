Falcons miscues prove difference in season opener

The Cerritos College Falcons football team could not overcome early blunders against the Mt. San Antonio College Mounties. Cerritos dropped its season opener by a score of 45-20 on Aug. 30.

The Falcons looked up for the challenge and exchanged touchdowns early with one of the highest-ranked community college programs in the nation but this loss breaks a streak of six consecutive season opener wins for the Falcons.

Such a streak is merely trivial and head coach, Dean Grosfeld, who has never had a losing season in his tenure at Cerritos is confident in his team moving forward and alluded to seeing the Mounties again in the playoffs this year.

The Falcons showed flashes of what’s to come this season. Freshman quarterback Jeremiah Calvin completed 27 of 31 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown. Calvin also rushed in for a touchdown of his own.

Wide receiver Malachi Wright caught a touchdown pass and received for 95 yards.

Defensively, Cerritos held the Mounties to only 33% of third down conversions and sophomore linebacker Adrian Castro led the team with seven tackles.

Grosfeld praised the Mounties for executing flawlessly in the first game of the season and acknowledged the mistakes his own team made.

A failed extra-point conversion after running back Josh Cason rushed for a touchdown in the second quarter appeared to be insignificant as the Falcons defense was able to stop the Mounties on three plays immediately after.

That moment in the game the Falcons could’ve capitalized on a 20-14 lead. But a fumble on the punt return was recovered by Mt. San Antonio and they never looked back.

On the outlook for the future, Grosfeld said, “it’s junior college, so some of these kids come here and they feel like they have to do things in order to be seen.”

“I love our team, they’re really talented,” he added, “we’ll be fine. I think they just need to learn off of this one.”

By Grosfeld’s account, he takes the responsibility for that as the head coach to make sure the athletes stick to their game plan and carry out what the coaches ask of them.

Conversely, week one of the football season is still a time for teams to get an idea of where their team stands and what areas need improvement.

As teams gear up for conference play, offensive coordinator for Mt. San Antonio College, Cameron Deen, said, “it was a good opportunity for both of us to come and sharpen our sword and get better.”

“Cerritos is a great opponent,” he added, “it was a good measuring tool for us to see where we’re at.”

Mt. San Antonio College is coming off a 12-1 season in 2024 with their only loss coming in the 3C2A State Football Championship against San Mateo College.

Deen noted wide receiver Devon Anderson as a standout player for Mt. San Antonio. He had 112 yards on four receptions and a touchdown.

With the Falcons now looking forward LB Castro shared the same sentiments as his head coach.

“I just think it really starts with practice. We just really got to lock in and not really be selfish,” he said about the challenges they faced in the season opener. “We just got to adjust and everything, so I think we’re going to be fine through the season.”

Castro added, “they’re a good team. But I think we’re better for sure, but it wasn’t our day today. So, I think we’re going to bounce back for sure.”

The Falcons will head to Moorpark College on Sept. 6 and look for their first win of the season.

