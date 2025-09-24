Falcons survive feisty battle against the Rustlers

At the end of a three-game road trip, the Cerritos College Falcons faced Golden West College Rustlers only to end scoreless in a 0-0 tie on Sept. 12

With this result the Falcons winless streak extends to five games.

When asked about her team’s result in the game, head coach Yvette Vascones said, “I think it could have gone the other way. I think we could have at least gotten one out of it”.

Falcons goalkeeper Pauline Prescott made seven saves in the game.

Rustlers defender Kiersten Mahan kicked the ball into the box and Prescott jumped up to catch it, but it missed her gloves and it hit the post. Falcons defender Melaina Pech kicked the ball out of the box.

The Falcons defense shut down the Rustlers midfielder and leading goal scorer, Kaylee Gomez.

When asked on how they stopped the Rustlers high-scoring offense, Falcons captain Jenna Santos said, “We worked more on our shape, and we focused more on how we move the ball, how we move together, how we communicate together. We just did everything together, and we fixed our attack, our defensive attack, our defending, everything we just fixed. So I feel like it proved today and overall I’m not mad about the result, we just need to put our chances away.”

It was a very feisty and frigid battle, as two Falcon players received yellow cards.

When asked about the intensity getting rough on the field, Falcons midfielder Mayia Garcia said, “The girls were pissed that they couldn’t score, and I don’t know, the ball doesn’t lie.”

Falcons forward Ariana Rivera was completely double-teamed in the game.

Vascones said, “What we’re working on is trying different ways of attacking and finding different ways to get a goal, not just relying on one person. I think we’ve done that. Jessica was sometimes in the middle, we were working on how we’re attacking and who we’re giving the ball to.”

Falcons forwards Jessica Arroyo and Melissa Martinez have not scored since the team’s home opener.

With many Falcon players battered and bruised, they head back home to face Ventura College Pirates on Sept. 16.