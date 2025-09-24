Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Falcons survive feisty battle against the Rustlers

Byline photo of Duran Ventura
Duran VenturaSeptember 24, 2025
Falcons forward Jessica Arroyo smothered by Rustlers defenders. Sept. 12, 2025 Photo credit: Duran Ventura

At the end of a three-game road trip, the Cerritos College Falcons faced Golden West College Rustlers only to end scoreless in a 0-0 tie on Sept. 12

With this result the Falcons winless streak extends to five games.

When asked about her team’s result in the game, head coach Yvette Vascones said, “I think it could have gone the other way. I think we could have at least gotten one out of it”.

Falcons goalkeeper Pauline Prescott made seven saves in the game.

Rustlers defender Kiersten Mahan kicked the ball into the box and Prescott jumped up to catch it, but it missed her gloves and it hit the post. Falcons defender Melaina Pech kicked the ball out of the box.

The Falcons defense shut down the Rustlers midfielder and leading goal scorer, Kaylee Gomez.

When asked on how they stopped the Rustlers high-scoring offense, Falcons captain Jenna Santos said, “We worked more on our shape, and we focused more on how we move the ball, how we move together, how we communicate together. We just did everything together, and we fixed our attack, our defensive attack, our defending, everything we just fixed. So I feel like it proved today and overall I’m not mad about the result, we just need to put our chances away.”

It was a very feisty and frigid battle, as two Falcon players received yellow cards.

When asked about the intensity getting rough on the field, Falcons midfielder Mayia Garcia said, “The girls were pissed that they couldn’t score, and I don’t know, the ball doesn’t lie.”

Falcons forward Ariana Rivera was completely double-teamed in the game.

Vascones said, “What we’re working on is trying different ways of attacking and finding different ways to get a goal, not just relying on one person. I think we’ve done that. Jessica was sometimes in the middle, we were working on how we’re attacking and who we’re giving the ball to.”

Falcons forwards Jessica Arroyo and Melissa Martinez have not scored since the team’s home opener.

With many Falcon players battered and bruised, they head back home to face Ventura College Pirates on Sept. 16.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Duran Ventura
Duran Ventura, Opinion Editor
Hi my name is Duran Ventura, my hobbies are books, vinyl music, working out, and watching and playing hockey and soccer. I hope to work for ESPN as a  broadcaster to cover NHL games and FIFA World Cup.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Cerritos College Volleyball team in a pre-game huddle before the match against Golden West College at Cerritos College (The Aviary) on September 17, 2025. Photo credit: Angel Sanchez
Cerritos falls in three sets against Golden West
Jan 30, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC defensive back Jaylon Johnson of the Chicago Bears (1) catches the ball during the Satisfying Catch event at the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
NFL should cancel the Pro Bowl
Cerritos College Falcons player attempts to pass to a teammate against Santa Monica College at Cerritos College Wednesday, September 17, 2025.
Falcons make a splash in home opener
Cerritos College defenders tackle Santa Barbara player at Falcon Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025.
Falcons roll past Vaqueros
Baseballs are ready for batting practice at Fenway Park.
How MLB can improve its popularity
a day at Dodger Stadium during a home game.
Play Ball: MLB stars deserve a spot in the Olympics
More in Women's Sports
Falcons forward Jessica Arroyo beating Roadrunners defender Kamila Bon to break into the box. Sept. 2 2025
Roadrunners out muscled the Falcons at home
Isabela Torres (#4) and Evelyn Soto-Castro (#1) failed block attempt against Palomar College at Cerritos College (The Aviary) on Wednesday Sept. 3, 2025.
Cerritos adjustments short-lived against Palomar
Captain Ariana Rivera keeping the ball in play. 8/22/25
Falcons win home opener over the Wolverines
Tiffany Teats jumps up for an attack against Riverside City College at Cerritos College (The Aviary) on Wednesday Aug. 27, 2025.
Back-to-back sweeps to start season for Falcons
Falcons second baseman, Ayiana Cardenas, running towards first base against Citrus College on May 2, 2025.
Falcons sweep Owls in the first round
Vicky Najera hits a ground ball during the Cerritos vs Compton game on April 21, 2025.
Falcons snap winless streak
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Falcons survive feisty battle against the Rustlers