The NFL must cancel the Pro Bowl game and all its festivities.

When football fans tune into ABC and ESPN, they want to see their favorite all-star players from the AFC and NFC compete in one last game in case the Super Bowl doesn’t live up to the hype.

The way the Pro Bowl is formatted today is based around a picnic at the park with games such as three-legged races and tug-of-war. When the actual game is played, it is reduced to flag football, which should explain why the ratings for the game have been so low since 2022, which was the final year the game competed in its traditional format.

During the mid-1990s and early 2000s the Pro Bowl was enjoyable to watch, the rules were only slightly modified, all the star players actually wanted to play and took the game seriously.

The modifications included no hard hits, no intentional grounding penalty, no kickoff or punt returns and the defensive team could only play a 4-3 or nickel defense. They were also not allowed to blitz.

Even with these modifications, the rules didn’t take away from the tradition of football. The fans still saw great plays being made by the offense and defense.

If the NFL doesn’t cancel the Pro Bowl, it has only one viable option. Move the game and its festivities before the next season begins. Just before training camp.

Instead of the Hall of Fame, we get the Pro Bowl, and the game is played under traditional rules.

The NFL would be better off recognizing its all-stars such as Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Max Crosby and others that had a great season with additional awards like best run of the season, best catch of the season and best throw of the season than to have the game played the way it’s structured currently.

The NFL should cancel the Pro Bowl because the players of today don’t seem to care at all, even with the new format. If the players themselves don’t care, why should the fans? Why risk significant injury over such a meaningless game?

If you ask NFL fans to make a list of what they look forward to before the season begins, between the season itself, the Super Bowl, the NFL Draft and free agency, the Pro Bowl is at the bottom of the list. If it is even mentioned at all.

There was nothing wrong with the prior format of the Pro-bowl. How did the NFL come to this conclusion? Obviously, this result isn’t going to stop fans and consumers from watching the product, but if by some small chance the Super Bowl doesn’t live up to the hype, football fans need a game to make them feel like they didn’t get let down or ripped off. The Pro Bowl can still be that game, but only if it returns to its traditional format.

That is unlikely and is exactly why they should get rid of the game altogether.