Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Falcons fall to the Hawks on the road

Byline photo of Duran Ventura
Duran Ventura, Opinion EditorOctober 2, 2025
Duran Ventura
Falcons forward Jessica Arroyo and defender/forward Aiden Ochoa trying to stop Hawks forward Mia Lussier. Sept. 23, 2025

On the start of a five-game road trip, the Cerritos College Falcons women’s soccer team lost to the Santiago Canyon Hawks 4-0 on Sept. 23 with the absence of key players.

Dealing with injuries, the Falcons also faced challenges in the lineup with captain Jenna Santos and midfielder Samara Gonzalez both suspended for their involvement in the confrontations in the game against Fullerton College.

Santos received a one game ban for arguing with the referee and Gonzalez received two games for fighting.

Falcons head coach Yvette Vascones said, “It’s kind of the same thing we had to do today, so we’ll see what we have. We’ll see who’s healthy and we’ll just go from there.”

Vascones made position changes in this game by moving Falcons leading goal scorer Ariana Rivera and forward Jessica Arroyo to defense.

On her position change Rivera said, “I feel like I was confident enough to step up and be a good player in the defensive line. I feel like I was very calm in the back, had some minor errors, but I had my speed to back me up.”

The Falcons were completely outshot in this game as the Hawks had 25 shots on goalkeeper Paulina Prescott.

With the Falcons struggling on offense, Vascones moved Rivera back to her forward position.

“I think she wanted to press the defenders so we could get at least a goal in but obviously it didn’t work out,” Rivera said when moving back to play forward.

“It sucks but we have Jenna next game and we’re fighting to have Samara next game. So, I mean slowly we’re going to get ready for season. I think that’s what we’re looking forward to is we’re getting our get back in season,” Arroyo said on the loss of Santos and Gonzalez.

Vascones said, “They stuck to the game plan that we wanted. It was just unfortunate they had some good shots, but I’m so proud of the girls.”

The Falcons went on to Costa Mesa to face the Orange Coast College Pirates only to lose 4-0 on Sept. 26.

Falcons have one week off before they return to play as they begin conference league play on the road in Walnut, CA against the Mount San Antonio College Mounties on Oct. 7.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Duran Ventura
Duran Ventura, Opinion Editor
Hi my name is Duran Ventura, my hobbies are books, vinyl music, working out, and watching and playing hockey and soccer. I hope to work for ESPN as a  broadcaster to cover NHL games and FIFA World Cup.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Women's Sports
Freshman Layla Gonzalez ready to aim towards a goal against Southwestern
Cerritos College Falcon Women Triumph with Teamwork and Determination
Tiffany Teats jumps up for the ball and attempts an attack against El Camino College at Cerritos College (The Aviary) on October 1, 2025.
Falcons volleyball pull off dramatic victory in conference opener
Chaos breaks out as Falcons and hornets players start to fight. Sept. 19 2025
Fists fly as Falcons beat the Hornets
Goal from Ceci Ortiz-Miranda against Pasadena City College at Cerritos college on September 17.
Cerritos opens conference play with 20-1 Win
Cerritos College Volleyball team in a pre-game huddle before the match against Golden West College at Cerritos College (The Aviary) on September 17, 2025. Photo credit: Angel Sanchez
Cerritos falls in three sets against Golden West
Falcons forward Jessica Arroyo smothered by Rustlers defenders. Sept. 12, 2025 Photo credit: Duran Ventura
Falcons survive feisty battle against the Rustlers