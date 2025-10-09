Cerritos College Falcon Women Triumph with Teamwork and Determination

Cerritos College took control of its first game in the women’s water polo mini-tournament on Oct.3 against Southwestern College with a 18-5 win.

“Overall as a team we are connecting even more. Our connection is really strong,” Ceci Ortiz-Miranda said while describing how the game played out through her perspective.

The athletes began the game with a slow pace but picked it up throughout the first period and finished the period with a 8-2 lead and kept the momentum the rest of the game.

The win saw nine different athletes score. Fiona Glynn, Monserrat Rodriguez and Ceci Ortiz-Miranda each contributed three goals while Camila Olivera, Isabella Ochoa and Jasmine Escorcia scored two goals each.

Goalkeeper Jayden-Starr Smith and Ortiz-Miranda both recorded three assists each.

Smith also added four steals and 12 saves.

“This is a me thing. There’s nobody in the goal besides me, my team’s counting on me,” Smith said.

She said the team had a really good game, everyone did amazing with almost everyone having the chance to shoot and gain minutes.

Although it was an early morning game Cerritos women’s water polo had high energy during the entire game making the game an exciting watch for spectators.

“Every game is different and unique, we prepare for each game individually, but we also got to get used to playing two good games in one day,” head coach Sergio Macias said about how the team mentally prepares for individual games and tournaments.

“Endurance is a factor,” he added.

Cerritos followed up with its second win of the day in the tournament with a 10-4 victory over Ventura College and improved to 8-5 on the season overall.

The Falcons will continue conference play against the El Camino Warriors on Oct. 8.