Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Cerritos College Falcon Women Triumph with Teamwork and Determination

Byline photo of Jane Guadalupe Cisneros
Jane Guadalupe Cisneros, Staff WriterOctober 9, 2025
Freshman Layla Gonzalez ready to aim towards a goal against Southwestern

Cerritos College took control of its first game in the women’s water polo mini-tournament on Oct.3 against Southwestern College with a 18-5 win.

“Overall as a team we are connecting even more. Our connection is really strong,” Ceci Ortiz-Miranda said while describing how the game played out through her perspective.

The athletes began the game with a slow pace but picked it up throughout the first period and finished the period with a 8-2 lead and kept the momentum the rest of the game.

The win saw nine different athletes score. Fiona Glynn, Monserrat Rodriguez and Ceci Ortiz-Miranda each contributed three goals while Camila Olivera, Isabella Ochoa and Jasmine Escorcia scored two goals each.

Goalkeeper Jayden-Starr Smith and Ortiz-Miranda both recorded three assists each.

Smith also added four steals and 12 saves.

“This is a me thing. There’s nobody in the goal besides me, my team’s counting on me,” Smith said.

She said the team had a really good game, everyone did amazing with almost everyone having the chance to shoot and gain minutes.

Although it was an early morning game Cerritos women’s water polo had high energy during the entire game making the game an exciting watch for spectators.

“Every game is different and unique, we prepare for each game individually, but we also got to get used to playing two good games in one day,” head coach Sergio Macias said about how the team mentally prepares for individual games and tournaments.

“Endurance is a factor,” he added.

Cerritos followed up with its second win of the day in the tournament with a 10-4 victory over Ventura College and improved to 8-5 on the season overall.

The Falcons will continue conference play against the El Camino Warriors on Oct. 8.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Jane Guadalupe Cisneros
Jane Guadalupe Cisneros, Staff Writer
Jane Cisneros is a staff writer for Talon Marks. Jane has a passion for creative writing and loves learning about people’s different perspectives and minds. She enjoys traveling , fashion, exploring nature, and going to the gym. She hopes to transfer to USC in 2026 and pursue a career in journalism.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Two teammates from Cerritos, Allan Gonzalez and Diego Sarmiento, numbers 11 and 2, share a moment on the field after a play. They are pointing off-camera with a friendly embrace.
Falcons send a message before conference begins with a shutout
Top scorer of the game Julian Almanza launches shot against CItrus Owls
Falcons start Cerritos Mini-Tournament with victory against Citrus Owls
another goal blocked by goalkeeper Aiden Parra at Cerritos college on oct 2. Photo credit: Alexa Lopez
Cerritos College men’s water polo extends winning streak to five games
Tiffany Teats jumps up for the ball and attempts an attack against El Camino College at Cerritos College (The Aviary) on October 1, 2025.
Falcons volleyball pull off dramatic victory in conference opener
Chaos breaks out as Falcons and hornets players start to fight. Sept. 19 2025
Fists fly as Falcons beat the Hornets
Falcons forward Jessica Arroyo and defender/forward Aiden Ochoa trying to stop Hawks forward Mia Lussier. Sept. 23, 2025
Falcons fall to the Hawks on the road
More in Water Polo
Utility Guillermo De La Mora attempts a shot past four Chaffey defenders in match against Chaffey College at Cerritos College on September 24, 2025.
Cerritos College claims conference opener
Cerritos College Falcons player attempts to pass to a teammate against Santa Monica College at Cerritos College Wednesday, September 17, 2025.
Falcons make a splash in home opener
Freshman attacker, No.7 Jewels Longoria-Morasky, gets ready to score as she has her game face on.
Jewels Longoria-Morasky: She collects accolades like infinity stones
Kylee McKenna No.15 attempting to block an El Camino player from getting the ball passed her.
Women's water polo team seeks for leadership in the pool
Camila Olivera No.3 attempting to defend a Pasadena City player from scoring.
Cerritos crushes Pasadena City in a one-sided game
Romero shooting
Falcon's water polo dominated at El Camino 14-4 win
More in Women's Sports
Goal from Ceci Ortiz-Miranda against Pasadena City College at Cerritos college on September 17.
Cerritos opens conference play with 20-1 Win
Cerritos College Volleyball team in a pre-game huddle before the match against Golden West College at Cerritos College (The Aviary) on September 17, 2025. Photo credit: Angel Sanchez
Cerritos falls in three sets against Golden West
Falcons forward Jessica Arroyo smothered by Rustlers defenders. Sept. 12, 2025 Photo credit: Duran Ventura
Falcons survive feisty battle against the Rustlers
Falcons forward Jessica Arroyo beating Roadrunners defender Kamila Bon to break into the box. Sept. 2 2025
Roadrunners out muscled the Falcons at home
Isabela Torres (#4) and Evelyn Soto-Castro (#1) failed block attempt against Palomar College at Cerritos College (The Aviary) on Wednesday Sept. 3, 2025.
Cerritos adjustments short-lived against Palomar
Captain Ariana Rivera keeping the ball in play. 8/22/25
Falcons win home opener over the Wolverines