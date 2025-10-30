Falcons comeback on homecoming

Cerritos College Falcons football team defense showed out in its homecoming game as they came back to defeat The Pasadena City College Lancers by a score of 36-35 on Oct 18.

This win allowed the Falcons to be eligible for the bowl games as they added to their five game winning streak giving them a 6-1 record overall and improving to 4-0 in conference play as well as securing a spot in the postseason.

“One of our first goals this season was getting bowl eligible, and we did that tonight, so we’re in the postseason for sure,” Cerritos head coach Dean Grosfeld said.

The Cerritos defense kept Pasadena City scoreless to begin the game as strong safety Lamarr Stephens intercepted a pass and returned it 42-yards for a touchdown as this set the mark for the game.

Running back Josh Cason led the offense with 95 rushing yards and one TD in the 4th quarter that added to the Falcons trailing score making it 28-17.

Grosfeld said they made a couple of adjustments during halftime that really showed their character out there on the field.

”Our quarterback is one of the best quarterbacks in the state, he started off slow which is going to happen, but once he pulled it together, he’s dangerous,” Grosfeld added.

Falcons QB Jeremiah Calvin said, “It was kind of a tough start at first but we got it together as a team. I’m proud of this team and how we fought.”

Quarterback Jeremiah Calvin scored on a 7-yard rush adding to their score 35-36 with only two minutes left.

Cerritos’ defense recorded two interceptions and allowed for cornerback Max Rankin to force a fumble by Pasadena City wide receiver Maddux Mateski on its last drive of the game which sealed the win for the Falcons.

Calvin also connected with wide receiver Danez Maxey for a 40-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter.

Wide receivers Maxey and Charles Clinton II caught for 117 yards combined.

Calvin led the offense by throwing 272 yards and two touchdowns, including a rushing TD.

Running backs JoJo Apisala and Cason rushed for a total of 139 yards.

Grosfeld said, “We just fought like crazy, we weren’t going to give in.”

Falcons were trailing 35-23 with 11 minutes left, “When we keep fighting like that and you refuse to lose, you’re going to win,” Grosfeld added.

Pasadena City head coach Robert Tucker said, “Our goal is to get to the postseason, it’s hard on a loss like this but win or lose, you have to come back on Monday and approach it the same way.”

Cerritos’ next game will be an away conference game on Oct. 25 against 7-0 Golden West College.