Toronto takes command: 11-4 win over Dodgers

Byline photo of Alexa Lopez
Alexa Lopez, Staff WriterOctober 30, 2025
REUTERS/via SNO Sites/Jayne Kamin-Oncea
Oct 26, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) throws in the outfield during World Series workouts prior to game three against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays dominated the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 in Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early lead in the championship series

The Blue Jays’ offense exploded for 11 runs on 14 hits.

Alejandro Kirk led the charge with a 3-for-3 performance, including a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also had a strong game, going 2-for-4 with a walk. George Springer added a 2-for-5 performance.

After an early Dodgers lead, Daulton Varsho’s two-run home run in the fourth inning tied the game for the Blue Jays

The Dodgers’ offense was led by Shohei Ohtani, who hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning. However, Ohtani struggled overall, striking out in his first at-bat and grounding out with the bases loaded in the second inning.

The Toronto crowd made their feelings known, chanting “We don’t need you!” during Ohtani’s final at-bat.

Mookie Betts had a quiet game, going 1-for-4 with a single.

Blake Snell, the Dodgers’ starter, allowed five runs on eight hits over 5 innings.

The Blue Jays’ pitching staff was led by Trey Yesavage, who allowed two runs on four hits over four innings.

 

Game 1 Highlights for Toronto Blue Jays. Addison Barger’s Historic Grand Slam.

Addison Barger hit the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history, highlighting the Blue Jays’ nine-run sixth inning.

Bo Bichette found himself back on the World Series roster for the Blue Jays after his knee injury had been a concern, but he took live batting practice on Thursday and is questionable for Game 2.

The Dodgers will look to bounce back in Game 2, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto taking the mound for Los Angeles and Kevin Gausman starting for Toronto.

The Blue Jays are seeking its first World Series title since 1993, while the Dodgers are looking to defend their title and become the first team to repeat as champions since the 2000 New York Yankees.

