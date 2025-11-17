Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Falcons finish fourth in SCC Tournament

Byline photo of Duran Ventura
Duran VenturaNovember 17, 2025
Falcons defender Melaina Pech battling Lancers forward Iris Pollard for possession of the ball at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena on Nov. 13, 2025 Photo credit: Duran Ventura

In the South Coast Conference women’s third place game on Nov. 13 the Pasadena City College Lancers defeated the Cerritos College Falcons 4-1 at Robinson Stadium.

“It feels good. Obviously we were hoping to be playing for the championship game but I thought the girls did a good job coming into this game and still stay in focus,” Lancers head coach Terryn Soelberg said.

Soelberg added, “it’s actually a good way of going into playoffs, you know, with the win, and a convincing win.”

Pasadena City College Lancers had four different goal scorers in the game and goalkeepers Marycarmen Olvera Gomez and Gaioi Mahe had a combined six saves in the win.

With the suspension of Falcons midfielder Samara Gonzalez against the Long Beach City Vikings. The offense failed to click.

Cerritos Falcons head coach Yvette Vascones said, ” She’s a big part of our middle, she’s a big part of the program.”

“We just made adjustments by putting Christine Rodriguez in the midfield.” Vascones said.

Falcons Aiden Ochoa scored her first ever collegiate goal in the game and the last goal for the team season.

Soelberg commented on the game’s physicality.

“I told the girls that they were doing a good job the first half being physical, winning their one versus one battles and winning the first and second ball and we just simply told them to continue with that,” she said.

“I feel like practice this week after the Mt. SAC game was a lot more mentally focused just because it’s hard losing by such a large margin in such an important game towards the end of the season,” Lancers forward Iris Pollard said after the game.

“So we really worked on it mentally this game and we came back together as a team,” she added.

This loss for the Falcons marks its fifth consecutive season missing the playoffs.

Many of the Falcons players were emotional after the game knowing that Hypasha Garcia, Jessica Arroyo, Jenna Santos, Ariana Rivera, Jewel Scott, Sariah Sanchez and Maiya Garica played their last game in the Cerritos College Falcons women’s soccer program.

“Playing at Cerritos for two seasons definitely had it’s ups and downs,” Rivera said. “But I learned a lot from the experience. I gained a lot of great friendships and the coaching staff taught me so many valuable things.”

“It was fun being part of the team and I wish it lasted longer,” Rivera added.

Pasadena City College Lancers await their first round opponent in the Southern California Regional Playoffs set to begin Nov. 19 as the Falcons finished in 26th place in the South Coast Conference.

About the Contributor
Duran Ventura
Duran Ventura, Opinion Editor
Hi my name is Duran Ventura, my hobbies are books, vinyl music, working out, and watching and playing hockey and soccer. I hope to work for ESPN as a  broadcaster to cover NHL games and FIFA World Cup.
Falcons finish fourth in SCC Tournament