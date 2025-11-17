Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Falcons fly past Pasadena in crucial 3-1 tournament win

Jane CisnerosNovember 17, 2025
Cerritos player Pedro Reyes celebrating with his team after scoring his first game of the season against Pasadena City College at Cerritos College on November 13, 2025 Photo credit: Jane Cisneros

The Cerritos men’s soccer team took a 3-1 win at the South Coast Conference Tournament fifth place game against Pasadena City College on Nov. 13.

Cerritos set the pace and struck early in the game. In the seventh minute sophomore Pedro Reyes made an early statement scoring his first goal of the season.

“I’m happy I scored my first goal, It’s been a weight on my shoulders so it feels good”, Reyes said, reflecting on the moment.

As the first half was coming to an end freshman Giancarlo Morales scored the second goal of the game that put the Falcons at a 2-0 lead.

As freshman goalkeeper Anthony Gomez stepped out a bit while attempting to block a shot, Pasadena capitalized on a small but costly mistake.

The men wasted no time. Within two minutes after Pasadena’s goal, Sophomore Gustavo Arias took advantage of a wide open net and scored the third goal of the game.

The Falcon men have shown their bond has strengthened so much that they developed a clear understanding of each other’s playing styles making their communication on the field quicker, smoother, and more natural.

Although the Cerritos men are a strong team, something they have been and continue to work on is finishing.

“We played well, we created chances but something that has plagued us the entire season has been our finishing”, head coach Benny Artiaga said, “ If we could finish more consistently we would be blowing out a lot of teams.”

While talking to coach Benny he really emphasized that the team has all the ingredients to be having better games and scores but the men really need to work on finishing and not creating chances for the opposite team.

He’s confident in the team’s efficiency and knows they play and defend well but finishing is something they need to execute before the playoff games.

This game was crucial for Cerritos as a win would help them keep a high seed and increase its chances of earning a first-round bye in next week’s 3C2A regional playoffs.

The Cerritos College men’s soccer team will enter the 3C2A regional tournament as the eighth seed with a first round bye and still awaits its opponent between Bakersfield College or Glendale College for Nov. 22.

About the Contributor
Jane Cisneros
Jane Cisneros, Staff Writer
Jane Cisneros is a staff writer for Talon Marks. Jane has a passion for creative writing and loves learning about people’s different perspectives and minds. She enjoys traveling , fashion, exploring nature, and going to the gym. She hopes to transfer to USC in 2026 and pursue a career in journalism.
