Aug 07, 2017
Philosophy professor resigned after investigation reveals possible abuse by superior (Story)
Jun 26, 2017
Board pre-approves tentative Cerritos College budget (Story)
Jun 10, 2017
New board member Birkey chosen for vacant spot, Student Trustee Avalos sworn in (Story)
May 12, 2017
April 12, 2017 – Page 2 (Story)
May 12, 2017
April 12, 2017 – Page 1 (Story)
May 12, 2017
April 5, 2017 – Page 2 (Story)
May 08, 2017
Reading is better than smoking crack (Story)
May 02, 2017
The 2017-2018 ASCC budget discussed for approval by ASCC Senate (Story)
Apr 11, 2017
Court 2 College gives scholarships (Story/Photo)
Apr 11, 2017
Election winners for presidential candidates, student trustee (Story)
Apr 06, 2017
March 1, 2017 – Page 1 (Story)
Apr 05, 2017
ASCC Senate discuss incoming preferred name change policy (Story)
Apr 04, 2017
Film club works with non-profit (Story)
Mar 29, 2017
Talon Marks hosts Student Trustee Forum (Story)
Mar 18, 2017
ASCC Senator wants Vice President impeached (Story)
Mar 01, 2017
Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on immigrants cause unease for Dreamers (Story)
Feb 08, 2017
Theater employee dead at 47 (Story)
Feb 08, 2017
Dr. Haas approved to attend conference in Ireland (Story)
Feb 08, 2017
Research essay contest set to be hosted Fall 2017 (Story)
Feb 08, 2017
February 8, 2017 – Page 2 (Story)
Feb 08, 2017
February 8, 2017 – Page 1 (Story)
Jan 26, 2017
January 25, 2017 – Page 2 (Story)
Jan 26, 2017
January 25, 2017 – Page 1 (Story)
Jan 26, 2017
Professor Najarian marches in Washington (Story)
Jan 23, 2017
SoCal storms bring damage to Student Success Center (Story)
Jan 20, 2017
January 18, 2017 – Page 2 (Story)
Jan 19, 2017
White House encourages students to sign up for healthcare (Story/Photo)
Jan 19, 2017
Hall of Fame inductees announced for ceremony in March (Story)
Dec 07, 2016
Page 3 – December 7 (Story)
Dec 07, 2016
Rory on the Gilmore Girls revival makes me feel like a failure (Story)
Dec 06, 2016
Phi Beta Lambda adviser nominates members for hard work (Story/Photo)
Nov 26, 2016
Phi Beta Lambda heads to Silicon Valley for state conference (Story)
Nov 15, 2016
New club on campus SACC created to bridge gap between students and student-athletes (Story)
Nov 15, 2016
November 16 – Page 3 (Story)
Nov 14, 2016
Showing Veterans appreciation and respect (Story)
Nov 02, 2016
November 2 – Page 3 (Story)
Oct 25, 2016
October 26 – Page 3 (Story)
Oct 21, 2016
The Envelope, a podcast: Love & Sex -The art of the break-up (In Conclusion) (Story)
Oct 19, 2016
October 19 – Page 3 (Story)
Oct 18, 2016
The Envelope, a podcast: Love & Sex – The art of winning the break-up (Story)
Oct 15, 2016
The Envelope, a podcast: Love & Sex The art of the break-up (Coping) (Story)
Oct 14, 2016
The Envelope, a Podcast: The art of the break-up (Benji’s break-up) (Story)
Oct 13, 2016
The Envelope, a Podcast: The art of the break-up (Chantal’s break-up) (Story)
Oct 12, 2016
Women of Juarez play turns out to be exceptional (Story)
Oct 12, 2016
Women of Juarez play fills up Studio Theatre for opening day (Story)
Oct 12, 2016
October 12 – Page 3 (Story)
Oct 10, 2016
The Envelope, a podcast: The self-awareness manifesto (Story)
Oct 03, 2016
September 21 – Page 3 (Story)
Oct 03, 2016
The Envelope, a podcast: Bumfiddling with food (Story)
Sep 28, 2016
September 28 – Page 3 (Story)
Sep 27, 2016
Gilman International Study abroad scholarship offers $5,000 for study abroad opportunity (Story/Photo)
Sep 26, 2016
The Envelope, a podcast: Bumfiddling with books (Story)
Sep 14, 2016
September 14: Page 3 (Story)
Sep 14, 2016
OrgSync gains positive response from student body (Story)
Aug 30, 2016
August 31 – Page 3 (Story)
Aug 30, 2016
Student Activities budget rolled over after failed spring vote (Photo)
Aug 23, 2016
August 24 – Page 5 (Story)
Aug 23, 2016
The Olympics are not important (Story)
Aug 04, 2016
Low turnout for Larry Hernandez concert (Story/Photo)
May 10, 2016
Goodbye tacos, hello Subway! (Story)
May 07, 2016
Scholars Honors Program hosts its 19th annual graduation ceremony (Story)
May 03, 2016
High school students visit for senior preview day (Story/Photo)
May 03, 2016
Senate approves Talon Marks full funding (Story)
Apr 27, 2016
Proposed budget changes for Falcon Kids and Talon Marks (Story/Photo)
Apr 26, 2016
Go Green Task Force shows Jiro Dreams of Sushi (Story/Photo)
Apr 14, 2016
Blood Drive seeks to increase donations for those in need (Story)
Apr 11, 2016
12 hour dance marathon presented by Defeat Destitution Campaign (Story)
Apr 05, 2016
UCLA welcomes transfer students to become Bruins (Story)
Mar 10, 2016
Mastercard will begin using ‘Selfie Pay’ (Story)
Mar 03, 2016
Colleges look for more than high school punishment history (Story)
Feb 29, 2016
Umoja brings knowledge to students through jeopardy (Story)
Feb 28, 2016
E-books lose preference poll, as expected (Story/Photo)
Feb 10, 2016
Page 2 – Feb. 10 (Story)
Feb 10, 2016
Black History Month kickoff event renders unexpected results (Story/Photo)
Feb 05, 2016
Cabinet discusses Goodwill Program and kiosks (Story)
Feb 05, 2016
Scholarship Workshop fills the room (Story/Photo)
