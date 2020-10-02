Get the taste of Fall and fall into Fall-O-Ween at Knott’s

Small crowds of people enjoy the festivities while remaining coronavirus conscious. They wore masks in the area’s where masks were required. September 26, 2020.

Halloween is one of those occasions that always has many organized celebrations, both big and small. But a global pandemic has changed the way we do things this year, and although the CDC suggested canceling trick or treating to slow the spread of COVID-19, Knott’s Berry Farm’s answer to the trick or treat blues is Taste of Fall-O-Ween.

Taste of Fall-O-Ween is an outdoor dining and retail experience that Knott’s will host each week Thursday to Sunday until November 1, 2020. Between 12 pm and 9 pm over twenty food, drink and miscellaneous shops will be sanitized, fully stocked and ready to serve patrons as they move throughout the park.

Knott’s decorated with the colors of fall and Halloween combined, has bright orange pumpkins, leaves, spider webs, skeletons, witches and other Halloween themed displays everywhere in the park.

“The decorations are perfect, said Beth Rolandson, Knott’s Berry Farm season pass holder. “Even though the rides are closed, it was nice to see the way the park decorated the entrances of each ride. You might see a makeshift beach scene with skeletons. Those scenes added to the amusement,” Rolandson said.

With the price of admission, you receive a tasting card that lists the eateries and highlighted specialty foods and drinks.

The tasting card is barcoded and placed on a lanyard for touchless food purchases. It is also outfitted with a barcode to link people with a map to guide patrons where they want to go.

Food offerings include the Creepy Cheesy Burger Sliders with Onion Rings, Grim Reaper Sandwich (Prime Rib on a hoagie bun with horseradish sauce), Headless Meatball Sandwich, Butternut Squash Soup in a bread bowl, Beeting Hearts Salad, Graveyard Funnel Cake, the Ghoulish Pumpkin Bun, Hocus Pocus Float, or a Pumpkin Spice Churro Stick with Bavarian Cream.

“The pastrami tater tots are amazing. The Boysenberry mustard and the garlic pickles adds an element of flavor that is off the charts. You will leave stuffed” Maria Aspericueta, a Knott’s visitor said.

Keeping with the theme, there are tasty adult beverages such as assorted boysenberry beers, frozen bloody lemon slime margaritas, pumpkin cider, and Boysenberry sangrias are some of the highlights.

“The sangrias were just right, it was like having a Knott’s Berry Farm exclusive,” Aspericueta said. Non-alcoholic themed drinks include a Mad Shirley Temple, blackberry lemonade and a boysenberry smoothie.

Although the food is the focal point of this event, Knott’s has included shows as a bonus for the park goers pleasure.

See the magician and his assistant comedically entertain the crowd. There is an acrobat showing everyone her skills on a gymnastic balance beam. And don’t miss Professor Mayhems pseudo-scientific deceptions of the absurd, as he dazzle’s the crowd with jokes, juggling and balancing bricks on his nose.

Fall-O-Ween doesn’t forget about the children. Camp Snoopy is transformed into a trick or treat trail, where the children can get a Halloween trick or treat fix.

Knott’s even has an area where you can relax and remove the mask and still remain socially distant and safe. “They have thought of everything. I’m glad my first outing after quarantine was this one, ” Aspericueta said.

Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes to get into the spirit.

Admission prices are $35 for adults $20 for juniors and all tickets must be purchased in advance. Season Pass holders receive a 10% discount.