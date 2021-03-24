LA County medical examiner’s staff opens up about reality of the job

The main medical examiner building. This location has offices, autopsy rooms, an electron microscopy laboratory and an in-house toxicology laboratory which was established since 1973. March 18. Photo credit: Jacqueline Cochran

“People have been dying to see me all day,” said Marcel Watson, Coroner Investigator for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In a profession where death by many different causes is the all-consuming focus, he injects a bit of humor in conversations, especially about his choice of work.

A medical examiners office employee for the last 18 years, Watson says there has been a definite increase in the amount of work they have since the pandemic took over.

“Most of the people I have seen, with regards to COVID deaths, had underlying conditions and COVID just sped up their death timetable. If it were not for COVID those people probably would have lived longer,“ he said.

The Medical Examiner’s office is where autopsies are performed to determine the cause and manner of death in cases where the deaths have some unusual circumstances, are sudden, violent and, in some cases, where the person had not been seen by his or her physician in a while.

“We are scientists. We rely on science to determine what we are searching for,” said Watson. Examiners check the decedent for a myriad of things including diseases and injuries.

“A typical day at work for me is like this: I arrive, clock in and check the charts. The charts is a list of cases that I will be working on that day.

The reason I check the charts before doing anything is because I need to know what I will be working on in order to determine the type of PPE that is necessary for me to wear before I begin the autopsies,” said Watson. “The dead can still kill you if you are not careful and [don’t] take all the required provisions for safety.”

“Once dressed, I am ready to begin. I bag the hands in case there is DNA that needs preserving, make the cuts to remove the organs and weigh everything. During this process, I am recording everything I do,” he said.

“It takes about six hours to complete an autopsy. I do my portion first and that’s about three hours.

Then I hand off my findings to the medical examiner. He continues the autopsy in search of things that I would not know to look for. His experience is vast, he’s a doctor and he looks for things that I just would not know about,” he said.

“The medical examiner takes about three hours to complete his check and then he is the one to determine the cause and manner of death. From start to finish a typical autopsy is approximately six hours and during my entire shift I complete about four bodies,” he said.

Knowing the manner of death can assist the justice system in reaching the correct verdict. Perhaps more importantly, it assists loved ones in the grieving process. “If the cause of death is determined to be intentional, or murder, or manslaughter, I am sometimes called to testify in court,” he said.

The Medical Examiner’s office is made up of nine buildings and is located on the border of the city of Los Angeles and Glendale.

“The decedents are separated by certain types of issues. Like, they put all the cancer patients in the same location and all the AIDS patients in the same location also and the patients who have been designated as obese are all kept in the same location. All of the bodies are kept down in what we call the tombs,” he said.

Watson said another interesting fact that most people don’t know about the Medical Examiner’s office is that John and Jane Does who are unclaimed and also unidentified are sold for medical research.

“That is how we learn to do the work we do. But the decedents must have died without any issues or diseases.”

Watson said he suffers from post-traumatic stress from his 22 years of service in the United States Marine Corp. “I am a four-time combat vet. I did tours in Beirut, the Persian Gulf War, Iraq War and Panama,” he said, “I have seen a lot of people hurt and injured — it keeps me up at nights.”

“My PTSD contributes to the long hours I work because I don’t sleep much. I don’t actually notice much of the increase in work because I work all the time anyway,“ he said.

To help take the edge off, Marcel participates in a bowling league. He and his buddies bowl once a week. “It was hard to handle the shut down without being able to bowl,” he said.

As a young child, he grew up in South Carolina with his grandparents for a few years. Later he joined his mother in Brooklyn until he was 17 years old. “I joined the military because I was fascinated by death. Mainly interested in what keeps us alive,” he said.

“It takes a special person to be able to do this work. Not just anyone could do this.”

“There are things we see on a daily basis that can really mess with your mind and cause you to question even God — like little babies and young children. That’s difficult and can make you question your faith. But It’s important work and very necessary,” Watson said.