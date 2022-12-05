Santa Sleigh Holiday Festival in Norwalk

Live performances on stage after the Christmas Tree was lit on Dec. 3.

The City of Norwalk held its Santa’s Sleigh Holiday Festival with its annual Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 3 from 6:30-8:30 P.M. at the Norwalk City Hall Lawn.

The festival featured various events and games ranging from youth dancing performances, youth games for children, arts and crafts and a sled ride with snow for people to ride.

People were gathered in front of the stage to watch the performances that lasted throughout the night from Dance Image, Kidz Talent Academy, Imperial Dance and the Norwalk High School Band.

Food was sold at the festival where people were able to choose from coffee, donuts, ice cream, Mexican food, BBQ, etc.

Free hot chocolate and pastries, like cookies, were being distributed to families who attended the festival.

Canopy tents were set up along the lawn with many people who were waiting in line to play the games from each tent that had to offer.

Children were also able to make art and crafts items.

The festival also gave guests the opportunity to donate toys and clothing to the Stuff-A-Bus, a charity that gives all donated items to less fortunate children for Christmas.

Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez and Norwalk council members made their way up to the stage and extended their gratitude to all the guests that came to enjoy the festivities before commencing the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

Mayor Rick Ramirez emphasized that this was the largest showing of people that came to the event in quite some time with around 1,000 to 3,000 in attendance.

Afterwards, the Grinch showed up on the stage to try and steal Christmas but with the help of the Norwalk Community, Santa was summoned and saved Christmas by lighting the Christmas Tree.

After a countdown from ten to one, cheers and exuberance filled the air once the tree’s lights were turned on by Santa.

Fake snow soon began to descend from the sky onto people which made everyone be filled with joy.

“I do think it is important for us to keep having these events for families, as you can see by the big crowd,” Council woman Margarita Rios said, “everyone is having a great time kicking off the holiday season.”

Before Santa paraded around the Norwalk Civic Center, guests were able to take photos with Santa and his sleigh for $2.

Norwalk Resident Robert Hernandez said, “I do enjoy coming out to these family events after being locked up for so long (due to the pandemic). It’s good for the community and everyone to turn out and enjoy events like this.”

People were happy that they were able to come back together as a community and enjoy festivities that were provided after the pandemic.

The event is being held in several locations until December 17th.