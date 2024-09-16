Bell Gardens celebrates El Grito of Independence

On Sept. 13, citizens of Bell Gardens gathered together for the El Grito of Independence event hosted by the city.

El Grito of Independence, known as the Grito of Dolores, celebrates when Mexico gained its independence from Spain. On Sept. 16, 1810, the parish priest of Dolores, Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, called out to the town and rang his church bell which signaled Mexico’s war for independence.

The Bell Gardens community gathered to celebrate El Grito with music, food, activities and more.

The event included folklorico performances, mariachis and music by Banda Imperio. There were also various food trucks selling tacos, sopes, nachos and sweet treats such as ice cream.

“As a Mexican, it is nice seeing our community come together and celebrate the independence of Mexico. Since we can’t celebrate it over there, it’s a nice way to actually witness this event here,” said Marilyn Castillo, who works at the Clara Senior Center and is responsible for involving seniors in community events.

At the event were various zones where families could participate in activities.

These zones include photo booths, face painting, a science zone for children, loteria and a fun zone with bounce houses.

Along with that, there were small businesses and a place to showcase community art.

A vendor, Mabel, owner of Mabel’s Jewelry shared how she began creating jewelry after losing her job of 20 years.

“I invested in doing some jewelry and I started selling little by little. The way I help [the community] is by trying to have low prices. I have one kid and I know sometimes it’s very difficult to get a little something for them so in that way I’m trying to help the community,” said Mabel.

Lucy Veloz, a volunteer for the Bell Gardens art station said, “I think its important for the city and for the people, because we need to know the art of the community. They need to know how to paint and express themselves in different ways, so we need more support for the arts.”

Once the sun went down, people shifted onto the dance floor to enjoy mariachi music and celebration.

“I think for me it’s seeing not just all Mexicans come out, but just everyone in general. Just supporting everybody and celebrating something that we fought for,” said Raylena Gamboa, from Bell Gardens.

In Mexico, El Grito is celebrated on Sept. 15 and 16 with the Mexican president calling out to the people by ringing the same bell Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla used in 1810 and delivering a speech to honor the people and day of El Grito.