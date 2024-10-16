Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Fest-of-All different cultures to Lakewood

Byline photo of Peyton Oliveira
Peyton Oliveira, Co-Sports EditorOctober 16, 2024
Peyton Oliveira
Traditional Mexican folklorico dance being performed at the Fest-of-All Oct.12

On Saturday Oct. 12, the City of Lakewood held their 4th annual Fest-of-all celebration allowing people to experience food, music and dance from different cultures all free of charge.

There were two different stages during the event, one was for cultural dances and the other was a place for bands.

One of the bands, Las Chikas, played salsa music as a crowd filled the area in front of the stage with couples dancing and families gathering to enjoy the music.

“The music definitely,” said Kelly Reynolds of Long Beach when asked about her favorite part of the event, “ . . . we’ll definitely come back for this”

Directly across was the cultural stage where performers proudly represented themselves through dance.

This included traditional Hmong dancing which incorporated large drums and rhythmic music.

Following up that performance was a rendition of Mexican folk dance as the dancers wore outfits full of color.

Caribbean music filled the stage soon after as limbo was performed and kids were brought out to participate in the fun.

A performance of multiple types of Korean dance was on display before the show was finished off by Arpana Dance Company who showed the crowd classical Indian dance.

The 4th annual Fest-of-all was held in Lakewood on Oct. 12 allowing people in the local community to experience different cultures.
Peyton Oliveira
Caribbean Joy Dance Entertainment performed a traditional Afro-Caribbean dance.

If you ever got hungry enjoying the music, the fest-of-all offered plenty of food options.

Guest could choose from woodfire pies served traditional Italian pizza while right next door, El Churro Panzon, offered delicious ice cream churro combos for dessert.

Besides the trucks, other food stands served Cajun, Korean, Japanese, Filipino, and Creole food giving guests the opportunity to try foods they may not have otherwise.

Walking into Fest-of-all you are greeted with a passport telling you to visit different stations to receive stamps and a prize at the end.

Some of the stations include organizations such as the YMCA Lakewood branch, Boy Scouts Long Beach council, and mom code the Lakewood circle.

Each booth offers information about upcoming events in the local area hoping to continue to bring the community together.

Jaime Martinez, who was helping organize the Boy Scout booth, stated “We’re meeting other people from the community that we already know so it’s kinda cool to run into people in a social setting like this.”

Once you complete your passport, you reach the children’s cultural center where kids and their families gather to draw and learn about new places.

There you receive your prize for completing the checklist, you get to select either a free tambourine or a stress ball, whichever you prefer.

Once completed, kids can head over to a fun area dedicated for them including bouncy castles, slides, and a mechanical bull the kids took turns riding,

Beyond that, Fest-of-all is full of vendors selling their own often handmade items such as jewelry, ceramics, or even clothes you and your dog can match in.

The aforementioned clothes you and your pooch can match in come from the Toby & Linus brand run by Bri Kish of Los Angeles

“Honestly I’ve never really seen anything like this, it’s very exciting, it’s very unique and I think it’s very special, it’s been very special,” Kish said.

Fest-of-all concluded at 8 p.m. finishing the night off with pop music and people dancing as they left.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Peyton Oliveira
Peyton Oliveira, Co-Sports Editor
Peyton Oliveira is returning for his second semester at Talon Marks as co-sports editor covering campus, local and national sports news. He enjoys creative writing and watching movies when not listening to music. Peyton is hoping to one day work for The Athletic and start his own independent MMA journalism outlet.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Community
Angel City Market hosts a Not So Spooky Halloween night market in Downey on Oct. 10 Photo credit: Duran Ventura
Halloween Night Market thrives in Downey
The City of Norwalk held a special event for the renaming of their Social Serviced Center on Sept. 28
Norwalk social services center celebrates 50th anniversary
@jonhaverstickstudio taking a photo.
OC Heritage Museum hosts a haunted hootenanny
People taking pictures with the lowriders at the Por Vida event on Sept. 28.
Por Vida Los Angeles market celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Customer looking through a rack of Y2K clothing.
The Soul Real "Brat" Market was a hit
People gather to watch the folklorico performances.
Bell Gardens celebrates El Grito of Independence
More in Top Stories
Jay-Z made the wrong choice when he selected Kendrick Lamar as the 2025 Super Bowl half-time performer. It should have been Lil' Wayne
Kendrick Lamar and Louisiana do not mix!
#32 Lillianna Peterson running up a make a great hit
Cerritos makes it five straight wins
The U.S. government continues to endorse, finance and support Israel while American citizens protest against it.
This isn't the United States of Israel
Women Holding Banner, “If Men Got Pregnant Abortion Would be Sacred” at the National Women’s Conference.
Men's voices on reproductive freedom do NOT matter!
History professor, John Haas, introducing Israeli journalist Gideon Levy, in Liberal Arts Room 103 on Feb. 28.
Prestigious history professor John Haas has died
Stickers and temporary tattoos were handed out to students when they registered to vote.
Donut forget to register to vote!