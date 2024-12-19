Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Downey’s newest dog bakery

Byline photo of Adrienne Fajardo
Adrienne Fajardo, Community EditorDecember 19, 2024
Buddy, sniffing a concha at La Pawnaderia in Downey Photo credit: Laura Bernal

La Pawnaderia is a Mexican dog bakery that opened up Nov.16, 2024 just off of Woodruff ave in Downey.

The business is ran by Adriana Montoya. and began as solely home-based in South Gate for two years prior to the opening of the new location in Downey.

The bakery welcomes all dog owners to bring in their pups for fun desserts with a chance to socialize with other dogs at the same time.

They sell items such as clothing, toys, traditional Mexican desserts and “Pawcifico” which is a bone broth made to resemble Pacifico beer.

They also sell classic desserts that we love to enjoy as humans such as donuts, cookies and a “Mickey pop” which resembles a cake pop.

All of the treats are made from the same three human grade ingredients which are coconut flour, peanut butter, and egg making them pet safe.

It all started because of Montoyas love for dogs, her culture and passion for baking.

This is a dog lovers dream, you get to buy treats for your pets all while meeting new people who have the same things in common as you.

“Business has been a dream, we are extremely grateful for everyone who comes in to support”, said Montoya.

The dessert case featured traditional mexican treats such as conchas,churros, maza-pawn, flan and more.

They even take orders for custom cakes that can be various shapes such as heart, round and a two-tier cake.

On their online website they offer an option to order online and pick-up in store which is super convenient.

The bakery offered a lot of space for pets to run around to play, or even to lounge on one of the many little chairs and couches that they have for the dogs.

Many of the guests were seen buying their pets some treats and taking pictures of them, its a place where you can spoil your pet and be around others who do the same thing.

Montoya hopes to one day expand the business.

“I’ve only been in business for two years and we started the process opening up the location at our one year mark. Having a location was the goal, I just didn’t know it could be reached this quickly. I do plan to expand hopefully in the future. As for my goals, I want to work more with rescues and nonprofits to help with the homeless dog crisis.” said Montoya.

To find more information on La Pawnaderia everything including their address can be found on their instagram @la_pawnaderia.

Adrienne Fajardo
Buddy sitting with his PAWcifico.

