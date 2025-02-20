LA communities unify in march against ICE

In response to the recent ICE raids, an organized march against ICE and deportations took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on President’s Day.

Latino and West Coast rap music blared as crowds of people demonstrated unity in efforts to organize more resistance to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The protesters met at Olvera Street to then march up Alameda Street, down 1st Street and finished the march on Spring Street.

“This speaks to our commitment to defend our community against the attacks that ICE, the Trump administration and all these terrorist organizations have been committing against our communities,” Mecha de Santee sponsor, Angélica Reyes, said.

Mecha de Santee is one of the over 60 member groups that make up the Community Self Defense Coalition that were in attendance at the march.

The organization with the most present attendees was Unión del Barrio – Ron Góchez and Desiree Gaytan shared the key goals of their organization.

“…If you are not a member of an organization, join one – no matter how amazing we are as individuals, you’re only an individual and no one individual has the power to make the changes that we need,” Góchez said.

Góchez also stated that these organizations will be prepared to defend the community from ICE raids.

Gaytan added, “Ultimately the power lies within us. If I could say anything to our Pueblo, it would be to stand up and show each other love and unity in organizing, around our collective liberation – find our place in that long struggle of resistance.”

Before the march began, a group of young women dancers of Danza Divina de Los Ángeles set the atmosphere as they performed a list of danzas (dances in English).

These danzas were danza Mexica, which is an acknowledgment of the four elements that give us life, a warrior dance dedicated to the jaguar and lastly Itzapapalotl which is dedicated to women and babies who have passed away during childbirth.

“This was a perfect example of young women being empowered it has been a beautiful experience,” Jeniffer Sanchez, Director of Danza Divina de Los Ángeles, stated.

Another attendee, Maria Flores dressed in a Statue of Liberty costume covered in political statements as well as being in handcuffs and a dollar used as a blindfold.

Some of the political art was Trump as a Nazi, ICE taking away a boy, an American flag with a swastika, Elon Musk controlling everything with big corporations, and Musk using his son as a human shield.

Flores discussed her outfit, “We’re not standing for liberty and justice for all, and we’re blinded by billionaires and money.”

She continued, “The racism and the Nazi supremacy can be expressed, but we can’t express the discrimination we face, whether it’s immigration, the LGBTQ community, women’s rights, public education and public services, it’s ridiculous. ”

Flores also carried a black American flag and an upside-down American flag to show her frustration with the country.

“The color of the flag stands for liberty, justice for all and that’s not happening right now. I love my country, but It’s not living up to its expectations, so why should I fly its colors? I am flying a colored one upside down because that’s how the world is right now,” Flores stated.

Gaytan shared her thoughts on how she felt about the people who attended and expressed themselves.

“I’m inspired that the masses are beginning to wake up and defend themselves and organize with each other to take the streets and respond to the attacks that our communities are facing.”

She finished, “As the original peoples of this continent, of these lands, it’s our responsibility to invest in our freedom struggle because we can’t wait around for anyone to do it.”