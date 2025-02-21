Paramount High School win national tournament

For the first time in school history, the Paramount High School Varsity Coed Non-Tumbling cheer team won the Division I title at the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Florida on Feb. 9.

The Pirates also secured the California Interscholastic Federation Southern California Section title and finished second in the CIF State competition, marking the program’s most successful season to date.

The road to victory was not without challenges, as the team balanced a demanding practice schedule with their academic responsibilities.

“Balancing school with such a rigorous schedule and all of our practices is very difficult,” said Emily Plata, one of the few juniors on the team.

“Honestly, this season has been tough due to behind-the-scenes issues with parents that affected the team, including losing a teammate just three weeks before our next competition,” Coach Martha Huerta said.

The team trained under an intense regimen, practicing from 5:45 a.m. to 8 a.m. and again from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Coach Gerlhen Perez.

Team captain Carlos Sanchez, a senior, emphasized the squad’s determination to turn things around after last season’s struggles.

“I am a very competitive guy, and last year it was loss after loss. I made sure that my team and I knew that this season, losing was not an option,” Sanchez said.

Coach Martha Huerta credited the team’s success to their ability to push past their limits.

“Being able to push them past their limits and watching them exceed those limits—that’s where my passion comes from,” Huerta said.

Beyond competition, the Pirates have fostered a strong sense of camaraderie. “This team is more than just athletes—it’s a family, we push each other, we lift each other up, and at the end of the day, we win or lose together,” Perez said.

“This is as much of an individual sport as it is a team activity. Every athlete has to do their part for us to succeed collectively, a lot of times, when things don’t go your way, you want to point fingers, but learning how to be a good teammate, in turn, makes you a good leader,” Coach Huerta said.

To manage nerves before big performances, the team relies on pre-competition rituals.

“Something that my team and I always do is pray before we go out and perform,” said Harmony Scott.

Meanwhile, Matthew Conrad, another student-athlete on the team, said his confidence in the team’s preparation helps keep his nerves in check.

“I don’t feel the nerves as much as someone else might because I believe we have everything to win,” Conrad said.

The cheerleaders’ hard work is paying off, with some students receiving cheer scholarships, with Coach Huerta noting, “These kids have no idea how many opportunities competitive cheerleading brings to them.”

As the season concludes, coaches Martha Huerta and Gerlhen Perez are already looking ahead to defending their title, continuing to push the boundaries of success, and setting new goals for the future.