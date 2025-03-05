Angel City Night Market reaches four year milestone

Jazz music filled the air as the community came together to celebrate the Mardi Gras-themed four-year anniversary of Angel City Market in Downtown Downey on Feb. 27.

More than 70 vendors line the streets. They sold aguas frescas, clothes, blind bags, toys, food, and so much more.

From the very beginning to the present day, Angel City Market has come a long way.

“My wife (Kenia Rivas) actually started this; it started in a front yard. So this used to be just her selling purses outside in her front yard around COVID time,” Owner Danny Rivas, said.

Rivas continued, “Then it became her inviting other friend vendors she would meet, and then it was three vendors in the front yard and then it became 10 and then it became let’s look for a venue.”

The very first Angel City Market took place in an empty restaurant parking lot in Inglewood, CA, after the market was relocated to Downey.

“We did our first event in the city of Inglewood four years ago now, and I mean from what it was in a front yard to a parking lot to where we are now it’s been a big change for the market,” Rivas stated.

All events focused on family-friendly activities with a Mardi Gras theme as beads were handed out to everyone and had masks for the children who attended the event.

Some of the storefronts joined in on the fun and handed out beads to customers who were shopping as well.

Returning customer Lupe Palencia said, “I enjoy coming to this night market because compared to others, it’s well organized and has a huge variety in food and stuff being sold.”

“I also get to bring my younger siblings with me; it’s a great environment for them.”

To feed into the Mardi Gras theme, the live entertainment was brought by a local jazz band, Blodgett Avenue Jazz.

Frontman Ezekiel Leyba shared, “We all played together in high school here at Downey High School and then from there, people kept on calling us for shows.

“So we were just like ‘Oh! let’s make a band!’ they needed a band to play Mardi Gras, so that was just us.”

Many people in the crowd were on their feet swaying to the music. Spectator Michael Rodriguez shared, “The live music made the experience so much better and it was fun to dance with everyone else.”

The Angel City organization hosts many other events all around Southern California.

Downtown Downey every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month. Lakewood Center Fun Fridays every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month, LBX once a month on a weekend, and Haven City Rancho Cucamonga on March 9th.