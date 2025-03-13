Sneakerheads come together for LA shoe Expo

At the Los Angeles Convention Center, people from all over the country gathered in Downtown Los Angeles for the Got Sole Expo on March 1.

The event had a DJ spinning a mix, social media influences and a raffle where people can win up to $1,000.

Meech Mackey, who is from Pittsburgh, came to the event to look for shoes that would be good with his 1987 Wayne Gretzky Team Canada jersey.

“You know the Air Jordan 12 flu games came out today, man, they really caught my eye,” Mackey said.

Josh Kieser who sells and collects limited edition shoes, was selling his Jordans, Nikes, and Adidas.

People were amazed as he was selling the Back to the Future Marty McFly Nike Mag shoes for $20,000.

“I got them back in the day off of eBay auctions for them, it was a charity auction for the Michael J Fox Foundation,” Kieser said.

Angel Moran from Minnesota brought his Sneaker City business to the event.

“People have come by and see the Jackie Robinson pair, we have in Air Forces and Dunks,” Moran stated.

Besides shoes, Hannah Hernandez was selling her handmade painting in the Young Retro Custom Art booth.

Hernandez’s bestselling paintings have been artwork of Kayne West’s music albums Graduation and 808s & Heartbreak.

Sean Joseph who runs the Quarter Final business was selling hats, t-shirts, and jerseys he handmade.

Joseph had just created a hockey jersey for his brand. He brought it out to show people before it went on sale in March.

Jonathan DeMonica is one of the founders of Got Sole and has held these shoe expos in Chicago, New York and Georgia.

“I started Got Sole when I was 14 years old alongside my brother, he was 16 and we did our first event in a small little church in Boston with 200 people and we really just wanted to bring people together for sneakers, clothes, etcetera and we just, it grew over time,” DeMonica shared.

Arielle Queen and Doc who are partners, love sneakers and came to the event to look for rare and limited shoes.

Queen was looking for rare shoes and bought a pair of Nike Kobe’s, while Doc got a pair of Jordan 5.

For 20 years David Charlie has collected shoes and sold out of Sneaking and Geeking booth, from retro designs, limited editions and deadstock.

“The most expensive shoes I have for sale are the Ben and Jenny’s Chunky Duckies very rare,” Charlie said.

The next Got Sole shoes expo will be in Phoenix, Arizona on April 12 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.