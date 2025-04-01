Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Talon Marks
Talon Marks
Art night expo in Pasadena

Moses Lopez, ContributorApril 1, 2025
Moises Lopez
Girl with Lilies by Diego Rivera at the Norton Simon Museum. March 14, 2025.

Art Night Pasadena begins with a trip to one of the Art Night sponsors at the Norton Simon Museum where they had an array of donated and endowed works of art that ranged from the post-modern impressionists to high and middle Renaissance.

Art Night Pasadena is a semi-annual event held on March 14th and again in October. It’s a production by the nonprofit Media group Lightbringer Project who are also the main sponsors and creator of the annual Pasadena Chalkfest and the DooDah Parade which is also held annually in Pasadena

Each room at the Norton Simon had exquisite masterpieces by the likes of Van Gogh, Picasso, Degas, Klee, Matisse, Monet, Manet, Rivera, Rembrandt, Renhoir, and Raphael.

It was here that Rebecca, an art student, discussed the museum’s art program while analyzing an art piece by Degas, “I’m part of an Art Program here at the Norton Simon where Students get to analyze pieces of art to practice on.”

On the subject of her critique of the rest of the museum, she responded, “I haven’t since they moved things around, but I will when I’m given the chance to.”

From the Norton Simon, the attendees were on their way to the Art Night event which started at the Pasadena City Hall. It’s here buses transport visitors all around Pasadena from museum to exhibit with food trucks lining each venue.

Chinese dancers greeted the crowd with a Chinese dragon being paraded around the steps of City Hall as they waited for the buses.

As attendees left city hall they entered the Art Center where they’re having an installation and exhibit called Digital and Language at the HMCT gallery.

At the HMCT gallery, they have an assertion of many different progressive digital works almost in stark contrast to the classical paintings of the Norton Simon museum.

At the Digital and Language exhibit, there’s a digital installation called Intersect a modular art board in two weights converging in an arranged pattern by the likes of Muir McNeil which looks to be a critique on human intersection.

Other digital artists adorn the Museum’s halls which are also donations and endowments from specific organizations and artists in an ongoing exhibition.

Another at Art Night attraction is the Peterson Automotive Museum which is a mainstay at the HTMC gallery at Art Center which was an upgrade from last year’s exhibit because of the Center’s remodeling.

At this gallery, you can catch the different vehicle designs and concepts by Art Center students.

As the event closes Art Night volunteer and attendee, Shuang, shared her favorite attraction of the event, “My favorite exhibit was the Gamble House.”

The Gamble House Museum is another highlight and favorite of attendees which is another attraction of Installations here at Art Night.

As the event draws to a close a few highlights so far were the new upgrades to the Pasadena Art Center campus grounds. That’s all from a healing Pasadena, on to the next Art Night in the Fall.

Local residents gather for Art Night around the city of Pasadena
Moises Lopez
Steel "Dancers" statues by Edgar Degas at Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena. March 14, 2025.

