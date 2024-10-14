Cerritos loses to rivals Long Beach City

Cerritos College women’s soccer was defeated 1-0 in their first conference game on Oct. 8 , their record coming in was 1-5-4.

Long Beach City came in dominating Cerritos with a first free kick.

Back and forth play had Cerritos trapped in their own area allowing Long Beach to take control.

Forward and midfielder Ariana Rivera did not look good at the start.

In the 38th minute, Cerritos offensive pressure kept Long Beach in their half. Despite a quick corner from Long Beach, Cerritos remained in control.

Midfielder Jessica Arroyo moved to the center of the pitch and fired a shot on target which was saved by the goalie during the 32nd minute.

Free kick to Long Beach, goalkeeper Trinidad Arizmendi saves it keeping Long Beach out of the Cerritos net

The game has been very physical. Jenna Santos said, “ Like I always say if they’re gonna go for a fight we’re always gonna go for a fight as well and I think we showed that.”

Arroyo would get a few more chances including a shot on goal and a direct free kick that was also saved by the Long Beach keeper.

In the 13th minute, Arizmendi came out of the box and Long Beach shot wide missing their opportunity

Cerritos struggled to get the ball out of their zone as Long Beach’s physicality picks up. Long Beach shot on goal but saved by Arizmendi.

Added time free kick Long Beach doesn’t amount too much and the first half ends 0-0.

In the second half, midfielder and defender Alexis Santillan made a huge foul. Emphasizing the already present physical nature of the game

Long Beach came in with another free kick but the shot was saved by Arizmendi. Forward Sariah Sanchez then came in with a huge foul, another big foul from Cerritos. Cerritos continued pressing.

Defender Grace Charlotte from Long Beach then elbows Rivera in the face.

In the 26th minute, defender Santillan collapsed on the field with an undisclosed injury. Santos comment on her teammates collapsing, “ We’re always gonna be there for her and I respect #3 on LBCC because she was there to help us. I’m always gonna be there for my teammates and I respect #3 because she was there with my teammate. That’s basically my family, so I was very grateful she was there to help.”

Long Beach corner. Midfielder Maiya Garcia fighting with Long Beach players. Cerritos takes control.

With added time and both teams looking for the winning goal, a ball is played into a cluster of players from both teams finding the head of Laila Alfadhiel to give Long Beach the winning goal.

Coach Yvette Vascones commented on the physicality of this game and the last minute goal they gave up.

Vascones said “You know it was both ways. I think the referee saw it one way but it was a good match I think either way. The girl placed the ball where she was supposed to be. They were hungry at that moment and it’s just unfortunate for us but something we can work on.”

When asked about the next game, Vascones said, “I think everything is going to stay the same. It’s gonna be a harder opponent but I think the girls are up for it. I think they played well today.”

Cerritos’ second conference game against Pasadena City on Oct.11.