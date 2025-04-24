Social media can be used for chatting with friends, taking selfies and other photos, keeping up with current events in our community, even updating resumes. Within the last five years maybe longer? Social Media has been used to spread anger and hatred.

Cancel culture has had a negative presence in social media, especially in the entertainment and political realms.

If you don’t agree with something that has been presented, you are labeled a racist, homophobic or a pig, according to cancel culture. This is wrong.

Cancel culture has affected what we watch on television. Take Looney Tunes, for example, New York Times writer Charles Blow, accused the character Pepé Le Pew, a skunk who keeps trying to get a date with a female cat, of rape culture. The cat would always decline his advances. The character would be removed in 2017.

Speedy Gonzales was accused to encourage racial stereotypes towards Mexican Americans. Lola Bunny was said to be too sexy. I understand these were different decades, but where was the outrage during the original “Space Jam” and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” which both featured a sexy female character. If you don’t like what you’re watching on television wouldn’t it be better to change the channel or just turn it off?

After the 2024 presidential election, women took to social media to express their anger over the result.

Modern politics have dangered friendships, ruined relationships/marriages even divided families.

In so many words these women would go on to say they would shave their heads to appear unattractive to their boyfriends or husbands, blaming them for the results of the election.

Shouldn’t this very gesture be considered insensitive toward women actually going through Alopecia? How come nobody brings this up?

In 2016, when Republican candidate Donald Trump won his first term for president, people took to the streets shouting “NOT MY PRESIDENT” going on social media saying everyone that voted for him a bigot, homophobic, and a sexist pig, there were even videos of his supporters getting beat up, if the situation was reversed there would be significantly more outrage.

Cancel culture has affected the political realm.

Many individuals would say that Cancel culture is the reason the Republican party won the White House in 2024.

For the record, the United States government would attempt to censor or cancel Heavy Metal music from the mid Mid-1980s- the 1990s with the Parents Music Resource Center many within the government believed that heavy metal music was poisoning America’s youth.

On Sept.19, 1985, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister appeared before the United States Senate and made it clear when determining what music his kids would listen to he would, look at the album cover, read the lyrics, and listen to the album.

Snider would state if any album cover displayed any mistreatment of women or any other graphic nature, it’s not an album he would want his children to hear. Shortly after this hearing the U.S. government placed a parental advisory sticker on albums which actually increased artists record sales and the PMRC disbanded.

I wish everyone associated with cancel culture and politics would do more research and stop coming to conclusions on things they don’t fully understand and take the time to listen to certain songs and albums. As a fan of heavy metal music from the 1980s I think the lyrics are meaningful and the guitar solos are awesome.

Recently, perhaps one of the biggest – if not the biggest entertainment companies – has also felt the pressure to cancel culture.

Disney, who was once known to push good family values and the belief in true love, now seemingly uses their programming to push a certain agenda.

Notably, the most recent Star Wars content on their streaming platform was unpopular. Most of the die hard Star Wars fans didn’t like what Star Wars has become, this isn’t just evident with their television programming, less and less people are visiting their theme parks.

Instead of trying to correct the issue major executives within Disney would call the consumers/fans similar names to what they call president Trump and his supporters.

This isn’t much of a call to action, this is more of a plea? Can we please at least try and be nice instead of calling someone outside their name? It’s okay to disagree. Can we find some command ground and discuss things rationally instead of fighting and spreading hatred? If we can not at least agree to disagree? And let eachother go our separate ways? Families are divided, friendships have ended because of cancel culture and the way things are politically in the United States.

It has to end.