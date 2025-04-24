“Instagram isn’t too fond of alcoholic brands,” said Melisa Skingr, social media manager for Mexican-owned tequila brand RG Legado.

However, the self-identified copywriter and graphic designer says curating the social media presence of RG Legado is “thrilling.”

With a following of 95,000 and 32,000 profiles each month reaching the account, Skingr says Instagram has opened doors for the brand.

“People don’t realize it takes a lot of work running a social media account,” Skingr said, “It’s like my baby.”

Skingr says Latino immigrants have been the key to their success online as Latin culture is at the core of what RG Legado represents.

“I am an immigrant myself,” Skingr said, “We have this brand in honor of a migrant hard worker and wanted that to be seen.”

“The company started with a dream and now we’re building a legacy,” said Nelson Gonzalez, who founded Tequila RG Legado in honor of his late father Ramon.

Unfortunately, death came early, taking away a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, leaving his son Nelson Gonzalez with the task of completing his father’s dream of planting agave.

“I called it Tequila RG Legado,” Nelson said.

RG stands for his father Ramon Gonzalez and Legado the legacy he left.

From running a staffing agency to going into the tequila business, “Business is business,” said Nelson, “Like any business everything takes time, a lot of dedication and you have to be passionate about it.”

For Tequila RG Legado, when it comes to choosing influencers to work with or getting approached by influencers for a collaboration, co-owner and director Fernando Resenviz sits down and reviews their profiles.

So far, the brand has worked with influencer Ricardo Enriquez, who goes by ricky.ricky.rickyyy, a tequila influencer, with a following of 68,000 on Instagram. Tequilosa, a digital creator and tequila influencer, has also worked with the brand, advertising to their 56,000 followers.

These influencers are giving their favorite bottle of tequila to post and record videos and tell people why it’s their favorite tequila.

One main thing is to get celebrities and influencers to try tequila to help make the brand global.

When it comes to working with influencers, some influencers are “super approachable and open to collaborating and others are not too approachable and are not open to collaborating,” Skingr said.

“Some influencers are very picky,” Resenviz said, “sometimes difficult, making it a challenge.”

A few influencers reached out to RG Legado themselves for a sponsorship or collaboration, but not all of their profiles match their target audience at the moment.

Having a very unique brand, it’s important to have a strong connection with their followers always looking to get different inspiration and try to connect it to their feed for their followers.

“Not about the quantity, but the quality of the followers.”

Resenviz said their main audience is males between the ages of 30-65 with some women as well.

It’s very important they keep social media active and they post three to four posts a week to keep their page fresh and give their followers updates on what’s new.

With RG Legado in about 30 restaurants within California and in about 80 liquor stores, the business feels more secure about the product.

“We want tequila lovers,” Resenviz said.

Tequila RG Legado is an additive-free premium tequila, making it hangover-free.

Not only does the making of the tequila process from the valley and highlands of Blue Agawaves from Jalisco make it unique, but the back story is inspiring.

One hundred percent Mexican-owned. The tequila is imported from Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico.

The agave takes about seven years to be matured and ready to jimar, or harvest.

Passed down from Don Ramon Gonzalez, an immigrant in the United States who worked hard and tirelessly for his family to achieve the “American dream,” RG Legado aspires to return one day to his hometown Barranca de Santa Clara Jalisco to fulfill his mission.

“You have to know how to balance life and business at all times especially if you have a family, always be supportive of the family and make sure your family is supportive of your business,” Nelson Gonzalez said. “They are the drive, they are the ones that also push you to do best in any type of business – just be passionate and don’t give up.”