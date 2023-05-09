Jersey Madness: Meet hockey jersey collector Nick Pinkerton

Nick Pinkerton is one of many to be collect hundreds of jerseys.

People nowadays collect hundreds of jerseys. Why is this?

Nick Pinkerton, the man behind a YouTube channel called Twisted Wrister Hockey then said what got him into collecting jerseys started with collecting sports cards as well as saving his tickets from sports games and was influenced by other hockey YouTubers to start a collection of his own.

He also mentioned that when a Black Friday sale was going on he decided to buy a jersey from the Chicago Blackhawks. He stated that he has over 130 jerseys in his collection.

There are other reasons for him having so many jerseys. He would buy a jersey whenever he goes to a game in a new city when he travels. He would also win giveaways for jerseys.

In many cases like Pinkerton, people get inspired by other people to start something of their own.

What’s interesting about the jersey collectors as well is that they don’t mind at all wearing the jersey of their archival team.

In Pinkerton’s case, he is from the Bay Area and is a childhood San Jose Sharks fan and said “you cannot pay me to wear a Kings jersey” and got two mystery jerseys from two websites and they both happened to be jerseys from the Los Angeles Kings.

He would then willingly buy a Kings jersey himself because he thought it looked really nice.

These people don’t just collect jerseys but they will not get a knockoff nor a replica. This is because it goes down to the details on the authentic ones versus the replicas.

The price is an obvious difference between the two. The authentic kits are a lot higher in pricing but that doesn’t stop them from getting their hands on the jersey they are after.

Pinkerton says that people could also get hockey jerseys from Fanatics for a cheaper price and it will also be a good quality kit just not as good as the authentic ones from Adidas.

He said that he likes supporting small businesses and will buy jerseys from them as well as finding an authentic Adidas jersey for the same price of a Fanatics on another website.

According to Collectible Football Jerseys, people also collect jerseys due to the value of them.

Another fellow jersey collector is Neil Taylor from Post2Post Productions on YouTube. Neil also has hundreds of jerseys across different hockey leagues and is still expanding his collection.

“Most collect jerseys as they are the best way to represent their team. They get to wear their team’s colors proudly, and when their team has multiple jerseys that span years and decades, collecting them all is a pledge to their support,” Neil said.

Neil went more in depth about why people like collecting jerseys. People simply like the logos, the color schemes and interesting designs.

Neil had also worked professionally in the creative arts industry for almost 20 years so he sees more in jersey designs such as perspectives, when designs and logos are symmetrical and so on.

Though these collectors love getting the kits with their favorite logos, colors and designs, a lot of the time they sell a lot of them to make some money of their own.

Neil from Post2Post Productions has sold over 30 from his collection and plans on selling at least 20 more.

Pinkerton has sold at least 12 jerseys from his collection but still has a large amount.

This is something that has been going on in recent times and is definitely something that will not be going away. Especially with the new banger jerseys that companies from different sports are coming up with.

It is definitely an interesting hobby that people like to get into especially considering how hard it was in the early ‘90s for people to get their hands on and it is only spreading from here on out.