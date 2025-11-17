Dance Concert 2025

The Cerritos College Fall 2025 Dance Concert, scheduled for November 20-22 at 8 p.m. in the Burnight Center Theatre, will feature a diverse array of original choreographic works by faculty and students.

“We love creating works that represent our cultures, explore identity, and help us process and heal,” said Christine Gregory, director of the dance concert. “The dance concert is a time to celebrate the hard work of our students and the creative process that allows us to bring such innovative live dance to the Cerritos community.”

The showcase will include seven faculty and two student choreographers, presenting a range of styles including tinikling, Polynesian, African, Latin, Hip Hop, modern and ballet.

According to Gregory the main theme of the concert is “dance is for everybody,” welcoming all bodies, experiences and perspectives.

“We want to share with our audience that dance is not just about performance, but about community and connection,” she said.

The concert will feature a range of unique stories and characters from classic ballets to modern interpretations of social issues.

Gregory noted the importance of collaboration in the creative process, stating that dancers are encouraged to contribute their own ideas and experiences to the choreography.

“Dance has the power to bring people together and transcend cultural boundaries,” Gregory said. “We’re excited to share this celebration of diversity and creativity with the Cerritos community.”

The production timeline for the concert has been rigorous with 8-12 weeks of rehearsal leading up to the performance.

Gregory praised the dedication and talent of the students and said, “I am so proud of the hard work and creativity they have brought to this project.”

The Cerritos College Fall 2025 Dance Concert is a testament to the power of dance to bring people together and celebrate diversity.

The three-day event is open to the public, with general admission tickets available for $10 and will begin Nov. 20.

“Students who are interested in showcasing their own work are encouraged to attend the Informal Showcase and submit a proposal for next semester’s concert,” Gregory said. “We’re always looking for talented and creative students to join our program and contribute to our community.”

The Informal Student Choreographers’ Showcase will take place on December 17th at 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center featuring student work and class demonstrations.