Halloween Night Market thrives in Downey

The Angel City Market host the Downtown Downey Night Market on Oct. 10 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event was called “Not So Spooky Halloween” and had vendors and local businesses show what they have to offer.

Danny Rivas the event organizer said they started the market three years ago.

Rivas said, “We started an Angel City Market out of a front yard. So, it was started with just my wifem selling just her by herself and then she invited another vendor to do it and little by little you know the front yard became five to ten vendors.”

“We eventually got a parking lot,” he continued. “We got 80 vendors and from then it’s been growing and growing. Now we work with the city of Downey to put on this market for for the community.”

The event has a DJ, food truck vendor and special guest, form the kids show tv animated tv series Bluey and parents line up with here kids to got a photo with him.

Ava Singh, owner of Henna Twinkle. “I do Henna tattoos made out of herbal Henna, 100% organic and all natural, pain -free.”

Cynthia Barbosa came to the Downey market with her nephew. She said, “I’ve just been hearing good things about it and I just wanted to see the shops and stuff what Downey has.”

Brandon Maldonado, art designer and owner of Just Beat It, said, “So I make pixel art made out of beads. And essentially what separates me from others is my specialty being in portraits.”

Maldonado said, “I make my own designs, so therefore everything you see is all made by me. Which also means I can make customs. So I’m able to do people’s photos, people’s family members, pets, pretty much anything you can think of I should be able to make.”

Gustavo Duran said he came to the market with his family. He was pulled in by 562 Jersey Plug owned by Jose Gonzales. He sells jerseys for several sports including baseball, basketball, football, and soccer.

Duran said, “Oh, soccer. I love soccer, so the soccer, and just supporting small businesses, you know, so that’s the thing.”

Alan Amaro Estenozio, owner of Weddles Clothing Club, said his best selling item is his Hello Kitty Spiderman sweater.”

The night markets takes place on Downey Ave, a street already lined with businesses and restaurants.

Elmer Martinez, owner of the new pizza restaurant Avenue Pizzeria, said “That helped us a lot to bring a new customers and showcase the place.”

The next Downtown Downey Night Market will be held on Oct. 24