FBLA hosts halloween costume contest and movie night fundraising event

Filled with cobwebs, spiders, candy and of course costumes, the Future Business Leaders of America team at Cerritos College brought a night full of fun at their Halloween Costume Contest and Movie Night on Oct. 28.

The event was also a fundraiser for the FBLA, which sends its student members to different business conferences to get the ability to network and learn about the field.

Hilda Rubianes, president of the FBLA and business administration and economics major, 21, said that the organization has not been able to send all its members to these conferences, but would like to continue fundraising to give everyone the opportunity.

“Our main goal for FBLA is going to business conferences, and we can compete state-wide and at nationals, but they are very costly, so we are hoping to raise the funds to be able to take more people.”

At the Halloween event, the organization was selling a variety of drinks and snacks, but the event had free admission.

Attendees were also able to participate in the many different games for free, such as the partner mummy wrapping contest using toilet paper.

There were many unique costumes seen during the costume contest, ranging from a colorful butterfly to popular characters like Bucky Barnes as the Winter Soldier.

Brianna Sandoval, 18, took home the first-place boo basket prize dressed up as Strawberry Shortcake.

Axel, 18, who was sporting a squirrel suit costume, and Naomi Montoya, 21, who was dressed up as Zenitsu from Demon Slayer, came in second and third.

Isabella Santacruz, Vice President of the FBLA and business administration-accounting major, 22, believes that apart from fundraising, hosting a Halloween event on campus brings the Halloween spirit for everyone

“I just hope that people have a good time, because I feel like ever since the pandemic, people have been a lot more disconnected with one another.”

Juliana Chacon, 20, wore a Sam costume from the film “Trick ‘r Treat,” and attended with her friend, Cypress Akau-Adams, who wore a Jollibee-inspired outfit.

Chacon, who was excited to see the film “Train to Busan,” said she loved that students were being brought together to get to know one another and bond over a movie with some snacks.

FBLA Marketing Director and business marketing major Lindsay Lara, 20, said that the event was also an opportunity for people to learn more about the organization and other clubs.

The event promoted clubs like the psychology club and K-pop club, which got a chance to pitch a little bit about who they are and what they do.

The FBLA has more on-campus events being planned and encourages students of all majors to learn more about them. Check out their Instagram @cerritospbl for information about general meetings and joining their organization.