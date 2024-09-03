Sabrina Carpenter is #thatgirl

Complex hosted a three-day pop-up event for Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, “Short n’ Sweet,”at 433 N. Fairfax Ave. from Aug. 23-25

Saying it was a hit might be an understatement.

The release of Carpenter’s highly anticipated sixth studio album was everything fans could ask for and more.

“Short n’ Sweet” earned over 57 million first-day streams on the global Spotify chart. It debuted with over 17x as many Spotify streams as her last album, “emails i can’t send”

The event started at 11 a.m. and lasted until 7 p.m. However, fans lined up as early as 8 a.m.

It took about two hours to get inside the pop-up.

As fans waited, many of them expressed some of their favorites lyrics in regards to the album, as well as the merchandise for sale.

Marlene Calderon said “Don’t smile because it happened, cry because it’s over,” form the concluding track of the album, “Don’t Smile’, was her favorite.

Tia Geissel shared her top three tracks from the album. Geissel said, “Lie To Girls, Don’t Smile, and Good Graces.”

When you entered the pop-up, you were greeted with posters on the wall with lyrics, clothing worn throughout different photoshoots for the album, as well as small objects that connect with songs from the album.

Looking at the available merch, a lot of the clothing looked very simplistic but it was something you could wear every day. The prices were high, considering a simple tank top with a screen-printed design was $40. Fans examined the merch for some time throughout the line, debating if it was worth it.

Makayla Schneider shared that her favorite piece was the yellow espresso crewneck.

Gallery • 10 Photos Melanie Salguero Fans posing in line for the pop-up.

A favorite throughout the whole pop-up was the old-school filmphoto booth, along with being able to see everyone else’s pictures.

The line was very long for the photo booth, and there was no time limit as to how long you could be inside. They fit many people inside the space to move the line along, making it very crowded.

In order to use the photo booth, you did need to purchase a piece of merch, which would make it about $30 at the minimum for one strip of photos.

Ultimately, most people decided to buy merch since it was the only way to utilize the photo booth.

Overall, the pop-up itself was something super fun for fans to get exclusive merch, cute photo ops, and make fun memories with friends and other fans.