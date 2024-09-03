Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Sabrina Carpenter is #thatgirl

Byline photo of Melanie Salguero
Melanie Salguero, Staff WriterSeptember 3, 2024
Melanie Salguero
A cardboard cutout of Sabrina Carpenter on top of the photobooth.

Complex hosted a three-day pop-up event for Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, “Short n’ Sweet,”at 433 N. Fairfax Ave. from Aug. 23-25

Saying it was a hit might be an understatement.

The release of Carpenter’s highly anticipated sixth studio album was everything fans could ask for and more.

“Short n’ Sweet” earned over 57 million first-day streams on the global Spotify chart. It debuted with over 17x as many Spotify streams as her last album, “emails i can’t send”

The event started at 11 a.m. and lasted until 7 p.m. However, fans lined up as early as 8 a.m.

It took about two hours to get inside the pop-up.

As fans waited, many of them expressed some of their favorites lyrics in regards to the album, as well as the merchandise for sale.

Marlene Calderon said “Don’t smile because it happened, cry because it’s over,” form the concluding track of the album, “Don’t Smile’, was her favorite.

Tia Geissel shared her top three tracks from the album. Geissel said, “Lie To Girls, Don’t Smile, and Good Graces.”

When you entered the pop-up, you were greeted with posters on the wall with lyrics, clothing worn throughout different photoshoots for the album, as well as small objects that connect with songs from the album.

Looking at the available merch, a lot of the clothing looked very simplistic but it was something you could wear every day. The prices were high, considering a simple tank top with a screen-printed design was $40. Fans examined the merch for some time throughout the line, debating if it was worth it.

Makayla Schneider shared that her favorite piece was the yellow espresso crewneck.

To celebrate Carpenter's sixth studio album release, Complex hosted a pop-up and it was more sweet than short.
Melanie Salguero
Fans posing in line for the pop-up.

A favorite throughout the whole pop-up was the old-school filmphoto booth, along with being able to see everyone else’s pictures.

The line was very long for the photo booth, and there was no time limit as to how long you could be inside. They fit many people inside the space to move the line along, making it very crowded.

In order to use the photo booth, you did need to purchase a piece of merch, which would make it about $30 at the minimum for one strip of photos.

Ultimately, most people decided to buy merch since it was the only way to utilize the photo booth.

Overall, the pop-up itself was something super fun for fans to get exclusive merch, cute photo ops, and make fun memories with friends and other fans.

 

 

 

 

 

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Melanie Salguero
Melanie Salguero, Opinion Editor
Melanie Salguero is a the opinion editor for Talon Marks. She spends her free time attending concerts or baseball games with friends and family. She hopes to one day photograph for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Training Set, 2024 by McLean Fahnestock. This is one half of a pair of ospreys who mirror each other as they learn how to adapt to their environments. This reflective of the relationship between humans and AI. Photo credit: Laura Bernal
New Exhibition enters Cerritos College Art Gallery
Sugar Honey Iced Tea official album cover. Photo credit: RCA RECORDS
S.H.I.T. is a HIT!
Richard Gadd Baby Reindeer Creator delivering standup, Glasgow 2011.
Baby Reindeer: Is there ever really a good guy?
Award recipients posing for a picture with their awards.
Students receive over $7,000 in awards and scholarships
Challengers official movie poster.
Challengers: A chaotic love triangle
Official Fallout poster for the show on Prime Video. Photo credit: Amazon Studios
Fallout didn’t fall out with its video game counterpart
More in Top Stories
Natalia Hernandez, an associate justice of the Associated Students of Cerritos College court, describing the various branches of the student government at the ASCC Senate Election Info Session on Aug. 28.
New ASCC President elected as senate election approaches
Anime Cosplayers posing while getting in character of their favorite anime characters at Anime Impulse on Aug. 31st and Sept. 1st.
Anime Impulse at OC Anaheim Convention Center
The Student Programming Board setting up all the free snacks for the students on Aug 28.
A successful movie night at Cerritos College
Downey High School football players running out of the tunnel.
Downey gets dominant 42-21 victory in season opener
Missy Vee, a Long Beach based drag queen.
Long Beach Hosts "The Big Gay Pine Ave. Takeover"
#11 Jenna Santos prepares to take a free kick Aug.27
Falcons draw season opener after two late goals