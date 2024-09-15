Beetlejuice sequel might live up to the original

After the 1988 cult classic “Beetlejuice” directed by Tim Burton was released 36 years later the long awaited sequel “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” was released on September 6, 2024.

Many times when sequels are released years after the original they tend to feel forced or completely different from the original. But, that wasn’t the case with this film.

The film stars three of the main characters from the original film: Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz, with new supporting cast members: Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz, Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice’s ex wife, Delores, Willem Defoe as Wolf Jackson and many others.

From the beginning of the film, director Tim Burton added some elements from the original which set the tone going into the film.

The film begins with the Deetz family coming together to reunite following the death of Lydia’s husband. Lydia’s daughter Astrid Deetz begins to become fascinated with the story of Beetlejuice who seems to be still causing chaos in the afterlife. While her mother tries to disconnect from the afterlife and supernatural world due to her experience with Beetlejuice herself.

Even though Lydia wants to hide the supernatural world from her daughter Astrid’s curiosity about Beetlejuice and the supernatural starts to grow which leads to a dangerous and menacing connection she makes with Beetlejuice.

Michael Keaton’s return as Beetlejuice was more than I actually imagined. He brought back his unpredictable antics while also implementing his mischievous and chaotic energy from the original 1988 film.

Tim Burton uses some of the same themes from the original film like dark humor, very animated styles like shrunken heads and wild yet horrid and grim death scenes.

Beetlejuice’s ex wife Dolores played by Monica Bellucci is portrayed as a vengeful character who wants to come after Beetlejuice and steal his soul which will later make him face trouble towards the end of the film.

Jenna Ortega’s character does an outstanding job of portraying the alienated and rebellious teenager which brings a new and fresh energy to cast that wasn’t present in the original.

Many of the same themes of a gothic aesthetic are shown with very unpredictable and humorous events throughout the film.

The only issue with the film is that the plot towards the end leaves an interesting ending that might leave fans believing that it can be a possible return of Beetlejuice. That plot within scary movies makes it seem very redundant and predictable going forward.

After watching the film many people who are fans of the original will be satisfied with the outcome of this film. The movie has a lot of twists and unpredictable scenes that will have you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end.

The film is a solid 8 out of 10. If you’re a fan of the original 1988 classic or Tim Burton’s other films, you will definitely enjoy this long awaited sequel.