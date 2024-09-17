Its a femininomenon

The summer of 2024 was the summer of girly pop-stars. From breakout star, Chappell Roan to Sabrina Carpenter and from Charli XCX to Billie Eilish. Women powerhouses have taken over the top ten hits, the radio stations, and Tiktok trends. The music industry has always had Strong female voices leading the way.

Let us take a trip through the last century.

The 1920s-1950s era of music brought us jazz legends such as Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald.

Holiday, an iconic jazz singer gave us the riveting renditions of songs such as “Strange Fruit”, a song with lasting historical impact as it addressed lynching in the south, and “I’ll be seeing you” an emotional piece about missing a loved one.

The 60s, introduced us to Etta James, with the release of her legendary R&B and soul album, “At Last,” whose track title is easily her most recognizable song but the album was full of tracks that were just as good, from the heartbreaking lyrics of “I would rather go blind” to the warmth of “A Sunday Kind of Love.” The album left a permanent mark on music history and is loved by millions, as it should be.

The 60s also brought us The Supremes, later known as Diana Ross & the Supremes. Under Motown records, they achieved number 1 on the US Pop Charts with their song “Where did our love go” and continued releasing hits such as “Baby Love,” “Come See about Me,” and “Stop! In the name of Love!” Could you Imagine a world without Diana Ross?

The 70s saw the rise of classic rock. From Stevie Nicks to Joni Mitchell the 70s led the way for female rock stars.

This was also the Disco era of music with the likes of “Hot Stuff ” by Donna Summer, “To Be Real” by Cheryl Lynn and “Dancing Queen” by ABBA dominating the nightclub scene.

The 80s brought us everything from Madonna to the smooth vocals of Sade.

The 80s also gave us the release of Whitney Houston’s iconic self-titled album in 1985 followed two years later by her album “Whitney” in 1987, with hits such as “How Will I Know,” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

The 80s also saw the beginning of the alternative rock scene from Sonic Youth and Blondie. As we enter into the 90s, the R&B scene was thriving with music from Mariah Carey,

Destiny’s Child, Lauryn Hill and many more. We also saw a rise in alternative rock as No Doubt, the Cranberries, and Fiona Apple rose to fame.

We also saw the emergence of girl punk rock bands such as Bikini Kill and Bratmobile.

From Britney Spears all the way to Lady Gaga, the early 2000s and 2010s is where modern pop music bloomed.

The 2000s also gave us Beyonce as a solo artist with the 2003 release of her debut album, “Dangerously in Love” and the world was changed forever. Taylor Swift also released her debut album in 2008 and has since become a household name. Beyonce and Swift continue to dominate the music industry today which speaks to the level of impact of their work, past and present.

The 2020s is where we meet Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish and many more. In their music we are able to hear the inspiration from musicians in the past. From Billie’s blues-inspired tracks to Roan’s Kate Bush-esque vocal runs.

Women have always been an important and vital part of the music industry. Their creative force is shown through their writing, and the impact they have on generations of musicians.