Junior H “Sad Boyz” Tour

Natalie GonzalezOctober 21, 2024
Fans stood on the chairs to be able to see Junior H performing on the stage. Photo credit: Natalie Gonzalez

Junior H performed two sold out shows at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 10 and 11. The performances were part of his “Sad Boyz Mania” tour across the U.S. for his 2023 album, “$ad Boyz 4 Life II.”

The concert started at 8 p.m and lasted about two hours.

Junior H is a 23-year-old Mexican music artist, singer, and songwriter.

He’s a very big artist in the music genre of corridors tumbado. His songs are about ambition, relationships, and street life.

Junior H has a very large fan base of both men and women. Once he came onto the stage many of his fans were yelling for him and even started leaving their seats to get as close as possible to the stage to see their idol.

Stephanie Chavez said, “The song I was looking forward to had to be ‘A Tu Nombre,’ because it relates to having memories of loved ones we once shared memories and time with and no longer have any sort of connection or relationship with them. All you have left of them is memories that hold us together.”

Kate Mier said she was looking forward to “Se Amerita,” because it is her and her best friend’s favorite song.

Throughout the concert, many people were singing along, pouring their hearts out and some even crying.

Chavez said, “My experience at the concert was full of excitement and nerves from waiting in long lines, anticipating in, awaiting to get to my seat, to have a great time singing out loud, with friends that relate to the music as much as I do.”

Junior H music for many of his fans can be therapeutic as his songs help people cope with their depression, anxiety, and anything else they might be going through in life.

“Junior H to me is a helpful sort of therapy because he talks about his feelings,” Chavez said, “feelings of loneliness, and also feelings of heartbreak along with all those emotions.”

She continued, “He also talks about succeeding in life, and how to thrive and overcome anything you do in life. He also relates to a lot of emotions women go through, and that’s very hard to find in the music industry especially in men.”

The concert ended with a firework show as an exciting outro for fans to enjoy.

Nayeli Gonzalez said, “My experience at the concert was quite chaotic, considering the parking was hard to find and the walk to the stadium because our entrance was on the opposite side.”

She continued, “However, finally getting to our seats I did enjoy the concert and all the songs. The artist sang all of my favorite songs as well as being able to get closer seats because everyone kept getting closer regardless if you had a seat or not.”

He put on a great performance and all the merchandise they were selling was sold out by the end of the night.

Natalie Gonzalez
Natalie Gonzalez, Staff Writer
Natalie Gonzalez is a staff writer for Talon Marks. She has a ranch and loves to ride her horses and enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She hopes to transfer to a Cal State University and continue studying  journalism.
Junior H “Sad Boyz” Tour