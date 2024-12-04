Regional Rap is BACK !

This year has been full of surprises from Kendrick Lamar ranging from new music to announcing performing at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

Kendrick Lamar surprise released his sixth studio album called “GNX” on Friday, Nov. 22.

Kendrick Lamar released a teaser of possible music then 30 minutes later, surprisingly released the album across all music platforms.

The album is a 9.5 out of 10 and really shows the importance of the west coast and how it has its own sound apart from different regions in the country.

From beginning to end, the project sounds like Lamar is paying homage to the west coast and California culture. Many of the songs have very hard hitting beats that remind California natives of what west coast rap embodies.

“GNX” is the real true embodiment of what regional rap exudes and what west coast rap sounds like from the outside looking in.

The 12-track album has features from R&B singer SZA and Compton native Roddy Ricch. GNX also features some up and coming LA rappers like Dody6, Lefty Gunplay, Wallie the Sensei, Azchike and Peysoh.

Featuring LA artists on this album makes the project more authentic and gives listeners a glimpse of the new rappers coming out of LA. This also gives people a chance to listen to some of the rappers that were featured in the Ken and Friends pop out show on Jun. 19, 2024.

LA native Mustard produced two tracks on this album, “hey now” and “tv off” which have a similar rhythm and beat to the diss track “Not Like Us” that was released earlier this year.

As the album progresses Kendrick talks about the evolution of himself as an artist and where he is now in his career.

“Heart pt.6” really sets the tone for his reflection on his evolution as an artist and how they inspired him to be a better artist along with his come up with his TDE peers Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q and Dave Free.

“Ab-Soul in the corner mumblin’ raps, fumblin’ packs of Black & Milds. Crumblin’ kush ’til he cracked a smile. His words legendary, wishin’ I could rhyme like him –Studied his style to define my pen.”

The song gives a clear indication of how important these people were to the beginning of his career along with his mentor that he mentions, Anthony Tiffith founder of Top Dawg Entertainment.

“Top, remember all them sessions we would strategize. To hit the streets, then come back, record three records? Ah”

This project is an overall shout out to the west coast and the culture behind the state of California from the bay all the way down to LA. It shows how diverse the state itself is compared other regions all over the country.

The album “GNX” is the first album to not be released under Top Dawg Entertainment since leaving the label back in 2022.

GNX was released under his record label pgLang which is founded and owned by both Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free.