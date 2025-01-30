Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Balloonerism is a heartfelt reflection of Mac Miller’s artistic spirit

Byline photo of Karina Soriano
Karina Soriano, Staff WriterJanuary 30, 2025
Balloonerism album cover done by Alim Smith, an Afro-Surrealist painter. Miller commissioned Smith to paint the cover in 2016. Balloonerism was released January 17, 2025. Photo credit: Warner Records Inc.
Balloonerism album cover done by Alim Smith, an Afro-Surrealist painter. Miller commissioned Smith to paint the cover in 2016. Balloonerism was released January 17, 2025. Photo credit: Warner Records Inc.

Mac Miller’s posthumous album Balloonerism, released on Jan. 17, embodies his artistic growth with a playful spirit behind it and introspective messages that are often brought into his lyrics, it paves the way for themes such as love, loss, and discovery.

This album mirrors all those themes while pushing Mac Miller’s artistic and personal growth to the forefront.

Balloonerism is a cut of several genres hip-hop, jazz and with a psychedelic tinge throughout.

Balloonerism has this lush instrumentation that lays down this very distinct sound.

Tracks like DJ’s Chord Organ feat. Sza, Rick’s Piano, and Friendly Hallucinations are examples of the ingenuity in this album.

The production quality is beyond noteworthy, with each track being crafted to highlight Miller’s lyrical prowess.

The layers of sound this album gives us from subtle background vocals to intricate instrumentals create a very rich auditory landscape.

Stephen Bruner who most might know as Thundercat, was very involved in the creation of this album.

His production on this album adds a live instrumentation that is edgy but has that at-home feel of traditional jazz and hints of funk.

This album has Thundercat’s influence throughout making it such a special listen.

Outside of just making music together Mac Miller and Thundercat had a very close friendship.

In every note, the spirit of their friendship lingers, which for listeners adds a personal touch to this album.

Through Balloonerism, listeners encounter such a tapestry of sound that reflects Mac Miller’s artistic evolution.

The smooth transitions between tracks create a listening experience that invites fans to immerse themselves fully in his world.

Balloonerism provides an opportunity to showcase Miller’s talents while also commonly paying tribute to the music that inspired him.

Lyrically, the depth of this album runs deep in conceptions of the highs and lows that fly around Miller’s mind.

Mac Miller allows the listener into this very raw sense of fragility to pour through as he dives into speaking about his mental health and provides us a glimpse into his mindset.

This resonates deeply with him touching on personal challenges and experiences.

As you listen he paints this vivid imagery in a world that often feels very chaotic.

Miller’s music offers solace and understanding which makes Balloonerism more than just an album.

It is a journey through the highs and lows of life, a celebration of resilience, and a heartfelt tribute to the enduring spirit of such a talented artist whose contributions to this world will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

The attention to detail in Balloonerism is a testament to the collaborative spirit that defined Millers career.

One can’t help but feel a sense of heartbreak while listening to Balloonerism, wishing we could continue hearing Mac Miller’s growth as an artist for years to come but knowing that there will always be space in music left empty with his name on it.

About the Contributor
Karina Soriano
Karina Soriano, Staff Writer
Karina Soriano is a staff writer at Talon Marks. She is a passionate music enthusiast and host of Nue Life Radio, a radio show and podcast focused on all aspects of the music industry. Inspired by her childhood love for music magazines, she has always had a love for music journalism. Her love for music led her to work with music labels in Los Angeles, Karina enjoys a diverse range of music genres and she loves attending concerts to experience live music.
