OC Heritage Museum hosts a haunted hootenanny

Orange County had their very own “Haunted Hootenanny” on Sept.28 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event took place in the Heritage Museum of OC which is home to many historic buildings , one of which being the Kellogg House, a victorian style home built in 1898.

Midnight Souls Productions hosted the event, it is a company focused on hosting spooky themed events as listed on their website “we embrace the mysterious and the macabre to craft unforgettably haunting experiences. Drawing inspiration from the allure of the night, our immersive installations, productions, and pop-ups reveal the beauty in the darkness.”

The Haunted Hootenanny was full of vendors who sold items of their interesting crafts.

There was a ton of clothing booths, jewelry and more unique booths such as someone selling beautiful preserved and dried butterflies.

The event even featured scare actors who would come out as the sun went down and linger around the front entrance to jump at people.

There was a mechanical bull, palm and tarot reading and tintype photography.

Tintype photography is a vintage type of photography that was created in 1850 which was fitting to the theme of the event.

Many guests dressed in gothic western outfits as they searched through the wide range of items that vendors had to offer.

One vendor in particular was selling horror themed flower bouquets that were being sold for $30 and up.

The only food option to eat from was a Mexican food truck that was called El Chucky.

It being the only food option was a bit disappointing because of the long line.

3 fish tacos and a Jamaica was $22 which seemed a bit too pricey.

The food didn’t disappoint though, it would have still been nice for a second or even third option.

Especially because there was so much to explore and see you could easily spend hours shopping around.

Maybe even a vegan food truck would have benefit many of the attendees .

Overall the event was super fun and is the perfect way to spend your night out especially during October.

The event was all ages but they recommended to not bring children after 8 p.m. due to the scare actors.

Midnight souls production has a few upcoming events for the month of October, perfect for lovers of halloween and all things spooky.

Their next event coming up on Oct. 5 is Carnaval De La Lune from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This event is also all ages but there will be special performances later in the night that are ages 18 and up.