Halloween comes back at Creep I.E. Con!

Creep I.E. Con is a fast-growing convention brand in Southern California where you can go to meet your favorite stars from the world of horror and pop culture.

It takes place twice a year with “Creep I.E. Con” in February and “Creep I.E. Aftermath” in September.

They are both three days long with Creep I.E. Con starting on Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.

If you’re a huge fan of horror, a convention like this is a must to attend.

You are just surrounded by some of the most amazing cosplays that have so much time and dedication put into them.

It was a horror icon galore with Ghostface, Michael Myers, and Art the Clowns roaming around the convention.

Michael Myers cosplayer, Andrew Rivera from Torrance, shared his experience as a second-year attendee.

“The people, the atmosphere, and that feeling of being back in cosplay!” Rivera said as to what brought him back to the convention this year.

Inside a convention like this, you share so many interests with people around you who appreciate the thought behind a costume.

Rivera also shared with us what his favorite part about dressing up at conventions is.

“Seeing people shocked to see someone go far to make their horror movie character come to life,” he said, “it’s one thing to go to the store and get a party city costume and another to make it movie accurate.”

Walking around the convention and looking amongst vendors, it is just a room filled with so much creativity from the cosplays to what each vendor had in their booths.

The convention also hosted autographs and photo-ops with many stars such as Jon Bernthal who played The Punisher, Cassandra Peterson who plays Elvira, Rodger L. Jackson who is the voice of Ghostface and so many more.

Many of the stars also were doing photo-ops in costumes which was pretty exciting to see in person.

However, it was not necessary to spend money to have fun and meet the famous stars they had to offer.

A Ghostface cosplayer, Alejandro Romero from Jurupa Valley, shared his favorite part of the convention.

“Hanging out with my friends more than meeting some famous people was my favorite part of the convention,” Romero said.

This convention also helps bring online friendships together that are created through the love of the same movies and horror icons.

Creep I.E. Con is not only for horror movie fanatics but it can also be greatly appreciated by those who love art and can see the level some cosplayers take it up to.

Aside from vendors and cosplayers, the convention also had a couple of other rooms for people to explore.

There was a comic room dedicated to vendors who were fully just selling comics of all sorts, as well as an arcade room, a horror maze, and a horror showcase from well-known horror movies.

If you missed out this February, Creep I.E. Aftermath will be in town from September 5 – 7, 2025.