Vikings dominate over local rivals

The Downey Vikings bested ten other teams to win three of the four Suburban Valley Conference divisional categories during the two-day championship event on April 8-9, 2025.

Downey, Warren, Paramount, Norwalk, Mayfair, Gahr, La Mirada, Bellflower, Dominguez, Lynwood and Firebaugh High School attended the event.

The two-day championship event replaced the traditional dual meet format in 2023 and continues to prove itself as one of the most challenging events of the season with many athletes competing on both days.

Day one of the event covered the 4×100 Relay, 1600 meter, 100 and 110 hurdles, 400-meter and 100-meter track events along with field events Shot Put, Pole Vault and Long Jump.

Day two then included the remaining track events 800 meter, 300 meter hurdles, 200 meter, 3200 meter and 4×400 relay as well as finishing the field events with Discus, High Jump and Triple Jump.

Visualizing the competition provides an additional challenge for athletes as the competition was split into heats.

The final results of a majority of the events are combined results from multiple heat events, a necessity as several of the events had over 50 competitors.

Both days of the event did not end until after 8 p.m.

In both the 2023 and 2024 Suburban Valley Conference championship events Downey and Warren have been the only two teams to claim the top two spots on the podium, 2025 was no different.

A Viking sweep of the four categories came to an end when Warren Bears bested the Vikings in the Women’s Varsity division.

While the gold and silver medals belonged exclusively to the Vikings and the Bears, bronze found a different home in each of the four categories.

Mayfair claimed bronze in Women’s Frosh and Soph for the second consecutive season by one point over Gahr.

Gahr took third in Men’s Frosh and Soph from Bellflower making them the third different team to do so since the inception of the Suburban Valley Conference in 2023.

La Mirada finished third in Women’s Varsity, giving them their first-ever spot on the Suburban Valley Conference championship podium.

Paramount finished third in Boy’s Varsity, a step up from their 2024 Suburban Valley Conference result of eighth.

Norwalk High School was notably absent from the 2025 Suburban Valley Conference championship podium, previously Norwalk had secured at least one podium in 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Bellflower High School was also absent from the 2025 podium after finishing third in Women’s Varsity and Men’s Frosh and Soph in 2024.

The 2025 season also marks the first time in Suburban Valley Conference history that a team has won three of the four divisional categories, in previous years Downey and Warren both won two divisional categories each.

With the league championship settled the teams of the Suburban Valley Conference prepare for CIF Prelims on April 29, 2025.

Prior to the conference format league finals would determine CIF qualifiers, however now Prelims is a separate event that splits the Suburban Valley Conference into Gateway and Mid City teams as they do for Cross Country.