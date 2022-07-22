District and CCFF reach tentative agreement

This is a photo of one of CCFF’s informational pickets that took place around 2021. The photo was taken on October 8 of last year.

The Cerritos College Faculty Federation (CCFF) vice president Lynn Wang and the vice president of human resources (and assistant superintendent) Dr. Mercedes Gutierrez sent an email to faculty on July 20th at 4:00 p.m.

That same email told the faculty that the district and CCFF reached a tentative agreement, “on faculty compensation and other remaining items.”

These remaining items were particularly for part-time employees, better faculty working conditions and much more, which those items were talked about in more detail in the article titled, “Cerritos College’s Union at impasse.”

“This tentative agreement is the result of CCFF and the District working together to set aside differences and find common ground on a number of issues,” the email explains.

The statement adds that the full agreement, “Will be made available on Thursday, July 21, 2022 pending the Board’s approval of the tentative agreement.”

This news came as a surprise as most people thought that this negotiation process may continue until the fall semester or even further into the fall semester.

Dennis Falcon, the faculty senate president, gave a shoutout to Lynn Wang (the CCFF president) and her team, Irlanda Lopez (California School Employees Association (CSEA) president) and the faculty.

“I can’t wait to get back to all of you and celebrate,” the faculty senate president said, “(and) begin the hard work of ‘starting the new normal’ at Cerritos College as we come back in the fall semester.”

CSEA President Irlanda Lopez also congratulated CCFF and the district on the new contract.

There was no other mention of the tentative agreement after those comments were given near the beginning of the July 20 board of trustee meeting.

The tentative agreement not only helps the faculty and the district but it also helps the students of Cerritos College.