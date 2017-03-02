Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

  • Mar 2, 1:21 pmFalcons' running back Kishawn Holmes has been arrested for the alleged rape and sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman.

News

Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on immigrants cause unease for Dreamers

Jenny Gonzalez

The impact of recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement tactics and President Trump’s administration proposals administering strict im...

March 1No Comments

This blog site is to bring awareness to all that this generation of college students endured while trying to capture that elusive degree. ...

Upcoming Events

  • April 5, 2017 – Board of Trustees Meeting
    7:00 pm, Meeting
    Cheryl A. Epple Board Room

Arts & Entertainment

Spring Dance Concert to bring new beginnings

Bengamin Garcia, Opinion Editor

Commencements and new beginnings are what Dance Department chair Janet Sanderson thought of when she worked directing students who will be transferring out of Cerritos College...

March 1No Comments

Opinion

A call for banning together as college against unjust Trump policies

Perla Lara, Managing Editor

“Whilst men are linked together, they easily and speedily communicate the alarm of any evil design […] When bad men combine, the good must...

March 1No Comments

Community United

Our blog is about the LGBTQ+ community, its history, current issues, and the nearby resources available for the LGBTQ+.

Dreamers

This is a project for Talon Marks fall 2016. For this project we will be focusing on undocumented students within Cerritos College. ...

Videos

