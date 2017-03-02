Talon Marks

News
Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on immigrants cause unease for Dreamers
The impact of recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement tactics and President Trump’s administration proposals administering strict im...
March 1 • No Comments
- Sold out TEDx is coming to Cerritos College March 1
- Upcoming events discussed at ICC meeting February 28
- ASCC Senate add new senator and discuss Budget Process Feedback February 28
Finding A Balance
- April 5, 2017 – Board of Trustees Meeting
7:00 pm, Meeting
Cheryl A. Epple Board Room
Arts & Entertainment
Spring Dance Concert to bring new beginnings
Bengamin Garcia, Opinion Editor
Commencements and new beginnings are what Dance Department chair Janet Sanderson thought of when she worked directing students who will be transferring out of Cerritos College...
March 1 • No Comments
- Untraditional Valentine’s Day writing contest February 14
- Audio Drama Podcasts Reinvent Storytelling February 14
- North Shore Poke mural February 14
Opinion
A call for banning together as college against unjust Trump policies
Perla Lara, Managing Editor
“Whilst men are linked together, they easily and speedily communicate the alarm of any evil design […] When bad men combine, the good must...
March 1 • No Comments
- Free Speech Zone: What do you hate the most about Trump? February 28
- The Envelope: The art of letting go February 27
- The Envelope, self care: Healing the mind for anarcho-socialists February 14
Sports
Young Falcons start slow
Sophomore decathlete Zachary Munoz had a stand out performance at an impromptu, and rare, match up against Mt. SAC. Despite Munoz’s performance and other individua...
February 28 • No Comments
- Falcons soar into postseason defeat February 26
- Women’s tennis capture first conference win February 26
- Young Falcons coming around February 24
Upcoming Games
|Softball vs. Rio Hondo
|Thu, Mar 02
|3 p.m.
|Home
|Tennis (Men) vs. El Camino
|Thu, Mar 02
|2 p.m.
|Home
|Tennis (Women) vs. El Camino
|Thu, Mar 02
|2 p.m.
|Home
|Baseball vs. Rio Hondo
|Thu, Mar 02
|2 p.m.
|Rio Hondo
|Swimming (Men) vs. Long Beach City
|Fri, Mar 03
|12:30 p.m.
|Long Beach City
Click on any sport above to see a full schedule for that sport.
College Life
Interviewing Tips and Techniques Workshop
Clara Ross-Jones, Career Services Counselor, gave tips to be successful at an interview. She discussed the different types of interviews and the do’s and don’...
March 2 • No Comments
- Coffee, cookies and work etiquette March 2
- Gender in the Science Community March 2
- Seminar promotes Women’s rights February 25
