A successful movie night at Cerritos College

The Student Programming Board hosted an outdoor movie night featuring Disney Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” on Aug. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Students, faculty members, family and friends were all welcome to join the movie night outside the Performing Arts Center and by the stage next to the Falcon Square.

Attendees gathered together in the grass area with their blankets, pillows and lawn chairs while enjoying their time watching the movie, which was projected onto the side wall of the Performing Arts Center.

Students who checked in to the movie night using the Cerritos College app were entered into a raffle – a giveaway of two Disneyland tickets.

Though the event started at 6 p.m., the movie itself didn’t start until 7:50 p.m.

Everyone who checked in was given a ticket for free shaved ice from Kona Ice – as well as free drinks, chips, candy and popcorn.

Philene Ramos, a hospitality management major, when asked about what she thinks about Cerritos College hosting a movie night, said, “School just started – it’s a good way to make friends and bond.”

Ramos has not been on campus long, so she believed it was a good chance for her to hang out with her friends and bond over a movie

Amber Fields, a business administration major, said this is her second time attending the outdoor movie night as she found the first one to be very fun – this time all her friends would be there to get together.

“I loved it. I’m so happy because I love Cerritos – they always do fun events everywhere for all the students,” Fields said.

Afsana Alamgir, a computer science major and a volunteer at the event who is looking to join SPB, said, “I’ve seen the movie before but it’s fun seeing it with faculty and friends we just have fun.”

Ranielle Gomez, a recently graduated psychology and sociology major who is volunteering at the movie night for a second time, said she wanted give back by helping out and giving her time to the school.

“A very family friendly [event]. Not just the students but also the kids are enjoying it, it’s a really nice time to get your family together as a little community here in Cerritos and for the college students to remind them you can enjoy the little things in life,” Gomez said.

The SPB, a student-led group, hopes to continue attracting more people and to host more outdoor movie nights like this and bigger events for Cerritos College students in the future.

Those looking to participate in the next movie night or pick the next movie can follow the SPB on social media, where they post polls on what movies the students would like to watch.