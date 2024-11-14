Categories:

Cerritos College samples the military diet

Byline photo of Isaac Cordon
Isaac Cordon, Staff WriterNovember 14, 2024
Cerritos president/superintendent, Dr. Jose Fierro, eating the beef taco sample during the MRE tasting event at the veterans resource center on Nov. 5.
Cerritos president/superintendent, Dr. Jose Fierro, eating the beef taco sample during the MRE tasting event at the veterans resource center on Nov. 5.
Isaac Cordon

The Cerritos College’s Veterans Resource Center held its MRE, or Meal, Ready-to-Eat, tasting event on Nov. 5, to introduce people to the VRC and the food that veterans would use during their time in service.

MREs are self-contained food sources for people in the military to eat when they are deployed and will not have access to other food sources around them.

“I’ve been so used to eating the MREs and stuff when I was in, of course,” Andy Cervantes said, who is an eight-year military veteran who volunteered at this event.

“It’s just, a new way to get people who are not aware about the food of what we eat. It’s an opportunity to take a look inside and see what we do in a sense – or just like some of the basic things that we have occasionally done before,” Cervantes finished.

Another volunteer for this event and military veteran, Adrian Gutierrez, added on, “It is pretty much promoting the (student veterans) club and also getting people to know that we’re friendly and we’re not just mean ol’ people.”

The MRE packaging was on display alongside another table that had samples of the food that the military would eat.

Some of these samples were beef stew, stir fry, chicken barbecue and beef tacos.

Andrea Wittig, the director, office of the president, trustee services, government relations & strategic initiatives, was at the event and tasted a sample of the barbecue chicken.

“It was surprisingly good… it tasted better than some of the fast food I’ve eaten before,” Wittig said.

Cerritos College President Dr. Jose Fierro, came down to the center to also partake in the event and try out the bread with the beef taco sample.

“There are different flavors. There are some that are better than others, but it’s good,” Fierro said.

There was a variety of reactions to the tasting of the MRE samples.

“It’s a mixture you get a reaction of ‘oh you know, it’s actually good,’ Another reaction was like, ‘oh I kind of wish it tastes better’ but that’s how it is,” Cervantes said.

Cervantes continued to relate the food to how it is in the military, “it’s really a hit and miss on the food – for example, when it came to the food, the menus that we wanted were first come, first serve.”

Gutierrez hoped that this event opened up peoples’ minds to the VRC.

“I feel like a lot of people are kind of shy and scared of like, they hear military veterans, or anything related, and they just feel like it’s restricted to those people.

“We’re just people, we’re just students, we’re just like everybody else. We just had a little different adventure and that’s it – we want to share that,” he stated.

This was part of a series of events hosted by the VRC as part of its Veterans Week celebrations.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Isaac Cordon
Isaac Cordon, Staff Writer
Isaac Cordon is a first-year staff writer at Talon Marks. In Isaac’s free time he watches sports, weight lifts, and goes on runs. Isaac is a second year student at Cerritos College and is looking to transfer to Cal State Fullerton to get his bachelor's degree in journalism. Isaac hopes to be a sports journalist covering sports like American football, Basketball, Baseball, and Boxing.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Guests doing the dougie at the Halloween Spooktacular dance on Oct. 25.
'Dance till you're dead!' - The 2024 Halloween Dance Spooktacular
Bretman Rock was awarded the Model of Pride award and did a sit down Q&A interview.
Cerritos College attends Models of Pride
A few of the Cerritos College Faculty Senate members listening to a presentation about bot students during a Faculty Senate meeting on Oct. 22.
Faculty Senate getting ready to tackle bot students
Associated Students of Cerritos College's Vice President Fatima Oregon and the dean of student affairs, Elizabeth Miller, addressing the new ASCC senators and audience on Sept. 25 in the Teleconference Center.
ASCC branches finally whole and ready to start business
Franco Falcon, Cerritos College's mascot, and Shawna Baskette at the success center's open house on Sept. 24 in the success center.
The success center opens house
History professor, John Haas, introducing Israeli journalist Gideon Levy, in Liberal Arts Room 103 on Feb. 28.
Prestigious history professor John Haas has died
More in Top Stories
Cerritos College Falcons Volleyball regrouping after scoring against Long Beach City College on Nov. 13 2024.
Falcons lose chance at conference after loss to Vikings
A photo illustration of all the albums nominated for Album of the Year for the 2025 Grammy's.
2025 Grammys brought back real music
#21 Sariah Sanchez getting control of the ball on the right wing.
Falcons go the distance to beat the Roadrunners
Joshua Chazari, a political science major at Cerritos College, giving their thoughts on the outcome of the 2024 election on Nov. 6.
Free Speech Zone: Thoughts on the election results
Leeya Rubio setting the ball in matchup against El Camino on Nov. 1
Leeya Rubio: One of One
Under the Rock Podcast Logo
Under the Rock: Brainrot