Students raise concerns at President’s Hour

Byline photo of Felix Palencia
Felix Palencia, Staff WriterFebruary 21, 2025
Felix Palencia
President Fierro talks to student about C10 parking lot outside of Cerritos College Library with Cheryl Thury, Catherine Lu and Chelsea Van Doornum on Feb. 18, 2025.

Cerritos College President, Dr. Jose Fierro, hosted a President’s Hour outside the library, addressing students’ and staff members’ questions and concerns on Feb. 18.

The sunny but mild weather complemented the relaxed atmosphere, with cookies available under the canopy.

The informal setting fostered casual conversations, such as when student Salvador Chia, grabbed a cookie and chatted with Fierro.

As he grabbed one, Fierro asked how his classes were going. “Good, can’t complain. I want to take classes in automotive in the summer,” Chia said.

Fierro responded by highlighting Cerritos College’s strong automotive programs, which visibly pleased Chia, who smiled and thanked him.

Lillian, a student of the college, expressed concerns about their transportation support being cut off with Dr. Fierro.

Due to their disability, they are taking all of their classes online, but should that take away their transportation support just because they don’t have on-campus classes?

Fierro advised them to email him directly, saying that he would look into the issue.

Shawn, a paralegal major, mentioned noticing an increase in the number of homeless individuals on the southern side of campus on Saturdays.

They believe this is due to the lack of security personnel on those days, creating a “very creepy and uneasy environment,” Shawn said, “I want to feel safer.”

“Haven’t heard about that problem,” Fierro said, “I will definitely look into it.”

Felipe Rivera, a 38-year-old veteran and first-semester Cerritos College student, appreciated the direct interaction.

“I think it’s cool that he interacts face-to-face with students,” he said. Rivera also admitted, “I didn’t know about President’s Hour,” raising concerns about whether the event is being advertised effectively.

While the turnout was relatively small, students who approached the booth found themselves having conversations beyond just asking questions.

“I like to speak with students. I get an idea of what is needed on campus,” Fierro said, adding that these interactions help him gain perspective.

In addition to discussing campus concerns, Fierro shared an update on campus sustainability efforts.

He revealed that Lot C10 will be transformed into a solar panel-covered parking area, “making Cerritos one of, if not the greenest, community college in California,” Fierro said.

Cheryl Thury, an administrative assistant at Cerritos College, also attended President’s Hour and helped facilitate the event.

She was stationed at the booth, handing out cookies to students and occasionally answering their questions if they arose while the president was engaged with others.

Thury’s role helped ensure a smoother flow, allowing students to chat casually while waiting to speak with Dr. Fierro.

She made sure that students felt welcomed and comfortable, further contributing to the informal, open atmosphere of the event.

Other staff members present included Chelsea Van Doornum, director of public relations and communications, and Catherine Lu, public relations and communications administrative secretary.

Following the event, Fierro said he planned to have lunch before attending meetings later in the day.

Fierro hosts President’s Hour about once a month, sometimes more, to connect with students and hear their concerns firsthand.

The next President’s Hour will be announced on Cerritos College’s social media pages.

About the Contributor
Felix Palencia
Felix Palencia, Staff Writer
Felix Palencia is a staff writer for Talon Marks, covering community news and sports. Outside of reporting, he enjoys visiting theaters to catch the latest films and cooking food. Felix aims to transfer to a CSU, with aspirations of building a career in either economic or sports journalism.
