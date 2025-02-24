Cerritos College giving back to the community

Cerritos College hosted the LA Regional Food Bank on Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in parking lot one.

The event is hosted on the fourth Wednesday of every month unless there is a conflict in scheduling due to weather.

Pamela Sepulveda, the manager of Falcon Basic Needs, known as Falcon’s Nest, said, “The food distribution in partnership with La Regional Food Bank was started almost 10 years ago.”

Sepulveda continued, “It started out with a basic needs task force before Falcon’s Nest existed. It was dedicated staff, faculty and managers on campus who wanted to help feed students who had food insecurity issues.”

The food bank was initially held in Falcon’s Square but was moved to the parking lot one as a drive-thru system since COVID-19.

Some of the volunteers were students, staff on campus and community members who wanted to help out their community.

There are at times civic organizations, such as the Lions Club who were there today, that come out to help.

The event was very well organized, families stood in line to check in and receive a ticket to be given their food.

A canopy was provided with chairs for older Americans and people with disabilities.

Volunteers were given a pom pom to hold a place in line for those who weren’t able to stand in line.

Within the two hours of the food bank, there were 700-740 households served.

There were six different tables provided with different essential items and food items under the canopies for families to receive whatever they liked.

At the beginning of the event, tables were filled with boxes of supplies, towards the end of the event some tables were empty.

The food is donated by several organizations to the LA Regional Food Bank. They then bring it to the food distribution here at Cerritos College and then give it to the families.

The food that was provided to the families were pantry items, canned goods, cheese, frozen chicken, fresh produce, apples, and hygiene items that would be given out.

Volunteer, Paul R. Hernandez, shared, “It’s a great program that gives back to the students and the community.” He has volunteered before and plans to volunteer again.

Another volunteer, Aileya Vidana, a Cerritos College student, volunteered at the food bank for the first time and plans on volunteering again.

“I’m a student here and I try to show my support,” Vidana said.

Though the food bank doesn’t advertise much as they often run out of food, people can find out more information on the website and social media pages for both the campus and Falcons Nest.