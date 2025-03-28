Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Students gather for university fair

Byline photo of Duran Ventura
Duran Ventura, Community EditorMarch 28, 2025
Duran Ventura
Rachel Cosares talking to a student about Cal State Dominguez Hills during the University Fair in the Student Center on March 13, 2025.

Students of Cerritos College gathered at the Student Center for the University Fair on March 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for information on transferring to a four-year university.

This fair was held by Nelly Alvarado who is the director of the transfer center at Cerritos College.

“It’s great it’s a great opportunity for students to receive information about transfer requirements and major prep so that they’re ready and prepared for transfer when they reach that milestone,” Alvarado said.

Over a dozen universities were present like Cal State Long Beach, Cal State Fullerton, University of Southern California, University of Los Angeles, University of Irvine and Cal State Dominguez Hills.

Lisbet Cerna who represented Cal State Long Beach told students what the university has to offer.

“Most of our most popular majors are music, psychology and engineering. We are a highly impacted university, but it doesn’t mean it’s impossible to get in,” Cerna said.

Students talk to Isaiah Sneed and Jalen Robin from the University of Southern California booth.

Sneed said, “It’s great. You know, it’s a long path and is a lot of hard work that the students at Cerritos are doing.”

“Letting them know that all of the schools here are viable options for their next steps I feel like I’m playing my part in the process,” Robin added.

Out-of-state universities were also in attendance like Arizona University, Grand Canyon University and The University of Texas at Arlington.

Dana Marable representing Grand Canyon University from Phoenix, Arizona was talking to students about majors.

“Our school offers many majors, the popular ones as far as students asking today have been nursing, psychology, education, and business,” Marable said.

The booth with the biggest line and crowd around it was the University of California, Los Angeles.

Miraian Garcia, Meagan Harmon and Andy Estracla from UCLA were talking to students about the university, majors and the events on campus there.

Garcia said, “It feels amazing being back here because I graduated from Cerritos last year.”

“The counselors at Cerritos were helpful for me because I never had that in high school and then the transmission at Cerritos helped me a lot too,” Garcia said, “I remember reflecting on last year when I was waiting to hear back it just feels amazing that I’m at UCLA.”

Sam Sanchez talked to students about what Cal State Fullerton has to offer.

“On our campus, we do offer over 100 degrees and programs for our students. That’s going to be both undergraduate and graduate degrees. We have top majors for both our first-year students as well as our transfer students,” Sanchez said.

Lizette Gonzalez will hold a Job Fair for Falcons students on April 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Center.

