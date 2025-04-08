Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Annual ASCC candidate forum reveals various campaign ideologies

Byline photo of Brenden Gonzales
Brenden Gonzales, Staff WriterApril 8, 2025
Brenden Gonzales
Student Trustee candidates Gustavo Sanchez (left) Aileya Vidana (center), Weston Milligan (right) sitting at a panel as they answer policy questions during the ASCC candidate forum in the teleconference center on April 1, 2025.

With the 2025 ASCC election rapidly approaching candidates running for election participated in the 13th annual candidate forum on April 1.

The forum serves as a way to ask the candidates about their plans if elected for their term, candidates for Student Trustee, Vice President and President attended.

Gustavo Sanchez, Aileya Vidana and Weston Milligan, Student Trustee candidates attended, while Lily Mets did not.

Presidential candidate Amanda Monroy and running mate Noah Bunleuth attended, however, Luke Antonio and Ahmed Sleiman were not present.

Monroy and Bunleuth were asked about their approach now that Antonio and Sleiman were absent Monroy said, “Something that we talked about really early on when we noticed their lack of participation is we were going to run our campaign the exact same way if they were not here.”

The forum began with the trustee candidates answering a series of questions regarding experience, student aid and ASCC awareness.

Regarding experience Sanchez has participated in student government prior, Vidana is a religious educator and Milligan is new to student government.

However, Milligan added, “My goal as trustee is to leave a lasting impact for students here at Cerritos and I wouldn’t leave Cerritos happy if that didn’t happen.”

They were asked how they would show undocumented students support.

Sanchez plans to create clear communication, Vidana plans to keep students informed and grounded while Milligan plans to create trust.

Sanchez also said, “I’m ready to win this election, I really want to represent our students on the student board.”

Approximately 25 people attended the forum, when asked how the candidates would raise awareness of the ASCC the three had several different ideas.

Sanchez wants to create a larger social media presence, Milligan wants the ASCC to table more and Vidana wants to create community by advocating for the various groups on campus.

“Whether I get elected or not Safe Club is a good place when you’re looking for somewhere to vent, I am always there,” Vidana said.

When Monroy and Bunleuth were asked about their plans if elected they listed raising awareness for the ASCC and supporting students by closing the gap to services provided on campus.

Bunleuth expressed plans to help Monroy balance whatever responsibilities come with the position.

Monroy and Bunleuth are running as a slate with Sanchez, Bunleuth said, “We have a lot of the same ideas and a lot of key initiatives so we thought it would be a great idea for all three of us to run together instead of separately.”

The 2025 election date approaches and a low turnout rate has members of the ASCC advocating for students to join.

Maya Calderon, a member of ASCC said, “It is such a great opportunity to meet new people and discover things about your campus.”

Another ASCC member, Francheska Jeresano said, “With community college, there is that stigma of ‘I don’t have many friends, there isn’t student life here,’ there is a lot of student life but we have a hard time of getting people in it in the first place.”

Winners of the election prepare over the summer for the 2025-2026 school year.

About the Contributor
Brenden Gonzales
Brenden Gonzales, Staff Writer
Brenden Gonzales is a staff writer at Talon Marks. With his free time Brenden enjoys to go bowling, traveling, running and watching NASCAR. He hopes to one day work NASCAR in their media department. 
