Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Club car wash to support our veterans

Byline photo of Claudia Arias
Claudia AriasApril 14, 2025
Claudia Arias
Car getting washed at the Student Veterans Club car wash April 12, 2025.

Students and staff with the Students Veterans Club took part in a car wash on April 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The car wash took place at the Bellflower Moose Lodge parking lot located at 9320 Alondra Blvd., Bellflower, the Student Veterans Club supports veterans and the military community.

The donation for the car wash was $10 but there were also pre-sale tickets.

Supplies used for the car wash were soap, towels that were mainly purchased from the funds raised at fundraisers and water which the SVC deposited $50 for the use of.

The line of cars started on the side of the lodge and then moved to the back of the building to get it washed.

The car then would be driven a little further back where the drying team would dry the car.

There were a few staff members from Cerritos College coming in to get their car washed.

Janet Harrington a student at Cerritos College and member of SVC, a General Office major, who served in the Army back in the 1980s said, the money that is raised at fundraisers is used for many of the activities the members do together and also for scholarships.

Harrington said the members of the SVC participate in a lot of activities together they have bonfires and go to the movies.

Some of the members understand each other as they have served in the military.

President of the Student Veterans Club, Adrian Gonzalez said, he has been very involved in the club in the past.

Gonzalez said he decided to join because, “Honestly, I want to say the guys. They are really friendly; they are really welcoming and then I just enjoy hanging out with them.

“Then I got the opportunity to you know be the president representing them and if they need something I want to be able to help out as much as they helped me out coming into Cerritos,” Gonzalez shared.

One thing in common with every member of the SVC is they say they like hanging out with one another and get along well.

Vice President of SVC, Jose Mancillas, a former marine, says he joined the club in the summer of 2024 after he had gotten out of the military and feels there is a strong sense of community within the SVC.

Mancillas was part of the team washing the cars and also in charge of the music, which was very lively.

According to Erik Duane, co-advisor for the club they try to have a carwash in the Fall and one in the Spring.

Duane said the car washes have been successful in the past and have been able to raise thousands of dollars.

Duane estimated that the car wash today would raise the same amount.

Everyone came together today and seemed to have a good time and worked hard for a good cause.

Although the club members are students who have served in the military it is not a requirement to be part of the club all students are welcome to join.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Claudia Arias
Claudia Arias, Staff Writer
Claudia Arias is a staff writer at Talon Marks. During her free time she enjoys reading, baking, and spending time with family. Claudia hopes to transfer to Cal State Long Beach in the fall of 2025.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Staff team celebrating their win at Students vs Employees Kickball Game on April 11, 2025. Photo credit: Claudia Arias
Students and staff enjoy a fun day of kickball
Kelsey Newman preps student for a power red donation during the American Red Cross blood drive on April 7, 2025.
Saving lives one donation at a time
Cerritos College students gather in the student center for the Job Fair on April 3, 2025.
Job fair for student employment
Student Trustee candidates Gustavo Sanchez (left) Aileya Vidana (center), Weston Milligan (right) sitting at a panel as they answer policy questions during the ASCC candidate forum in the teleconference center on April 1, 2025.
Annual ASCC candidate forum reveals various campaign ideologies
Cerritos College Career Services raffle table during the Community Resource Fair on March 25, 2025.
Community Resource Fair offers help for students
Rachel Cosares talking to a student about Cal State Dominguez Hills during the University Fair in the Student Center on March 13, 2025.
Students gather for university fair
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Club car wash to support our veterans