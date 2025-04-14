Club car wash to support our veterans

Students and staff with the Students Veterans Club took part in a car wash on April 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The car wash took place at the Bellflower Moose Lodge parking lot located at 9320 Alondra Blvd., Bellflower, the Student Veterans Club supports veterans and the military community.

The donation for the car wash was $10 but there were also pre-sale tickets.

Supplies used for the car wash were soap, towels that were mainly purchased from the funds raised at fundraisers and water which the SVC deposited $50 for the use of.

The line of cars started on the side of the lodge and then moved to the back of the building to get it washed.

The car then would be driven a little further back where the drying team would dry the car.

There were a few staff members from Cerritos College coming in to get their car washed.

Janet Harrington a student at Cerritos College and member of SVC, a General Office major, who served in the Army back in the 1980s said, the money that is raised at fundraisers is used for many of the activities the members do together and also for scholarships.

Harrington said the members of the SVC participate in a lot of activities together they have bonfires and go to the movies.

Some of the members understand each other as they have served in the military.

President of the Student Veterans Club, Adrian Gonzalez said, he has been very involved in the club in the past.

Gonzalez said he decided to join because, “Honestly, I want to say the guys. They are really friendly; they are really welcoming and then I just enjoy hanging out with them.

“Then I got the opportunity to you know be the president representing them and if they need something I want to be able to help out as much as they helped me out coming into Cerritos,” Gonzalez shared.

One thing in common with every member of the SVC is they say they like hanging out with one another and get along well.

Vice President of SVC, Jose Mancillas, a former marine, says he joined the club in the summer of 2024 after he had gotten out of the military and feels there is a strong sense of community within the SVC.

Mancillas was part of the team washing the cars and also in charge of the music, which was very lively.

According to Erik Duane, co-advisor for the club they try to have a carwash in the Fall and one in the Spring.

Duane said the car washes have been successful in the past and have been able to raise thousands of dollars.

Duane estimated that the car wash today would raise the same amount.

Everyone came together today and seemed to have a good time and worked hard for a good cause.

Although the club members are students who have served in the military it is not a requirement to be part of the club all students are welcome to join.