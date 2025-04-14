Students and staff enjoy a fun day of kickball

Students and employees came together for the second annual kickball game at the Nancy Kelly Softball Field on April 11.

Many attendants were sitting in the stands with umbrellas as the sun was strong and hot.

As people entered the field they would sign in and receive a ticket to be used for food.

Both teams took a few practice kicks before the actual game began.

Donnie Hawkins, facilities crew, coached the staff team said, this was the second time that he has coached being close to the student’s activity director and manager they collaborated.

Hawkins said, “Win or lose we just basically come out here to have fun, we’re older so of course it’s a little extra to say we got it still, but it’s really about having fun.”

There were five innings played in the game of kickball.

Staff won the coin toss and chose to be the home team.

Jamie Quiroz, an employee who has worked in the financial aid office for 28 years, said she chose to participate because she loves sports, she also played in last year’s kickball game.

She also enjoys being able to meet people you don’t meet every day.

Quiroz said, “Anytime there is something that involves the students I know it’s going to be good for engaging with them and getting them excited about coming to school so I love to participate.”

The crowd seemed to be having a great time and cheering for both teams.

Jaritzy, the veterans specialist for the Veterans Resource Center said, she’s been here for a little over two years, but this was her first time coming to the game.

She was here supporting some of the guys from VRC, one of which was one of the announcers.

Andrew a first semester here at Cerritos College studying Pharmacy Tech, said, “This is the first I’m watching and it’s a fun experience maybe next year I will participate.”

Everybody was having fun watching the game and listening to music that was being played in the background.

The game ended with the staff team winning the game with a score of 11 to 7.

After the game, both teams would line up for the customary handshake.

The staff team was presented with a trophy at the end of the game.

Armando Morales, a business administration major, is also chief justice of the student body court who handles any student grievances or any issues related to the student bylaws and constitution.

Although the results were not in their favor Morales said “The result is what it is, but to just have fun as a group. A lot of us know each other, a lot of us don’t know each other.” He said, “Just have fun out there.”

Philene Ramos the current director of the inter-club council and a major in hospitality management as a student and director, has to participate.