Gradapalooza: A cheer to the grads

Byline photo of Angie Campos
Angie Campos, Staff WriterApril 30, 2025
Angie Campos
Couple prepares to take grad photos during Gradpalooza on April 25th, 2025.

Cerritos College didn’t let the cold gloomy weather mess with its first GradaPalooza, a vibrant and heartfelt celebration honoring the achievements of its graduating class on April 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For many students, this wasn’t just a recognition of academic accomplishments it was a long-awaited moment to truly feel seen, celebrated and connected.

“I think it’s an amazing thing. They’re making a grand celebration for all students who worked hard,” said Kevin Salas, a 23-year-old business administration major.

He continued, “It’s great to see everyone having fun and eating while celebrating their achievements.”

For Zulema Lopez, a 23-year-old communications major, GradaPalooza was especially meaningful, “I graduated high school in 2020, so I never got to experience anything like this before. It’s very nice knowing the college cares about its students.”

Lopez highlighted that the Culinary Arts Department served appetizers, which she described as “pretty bomb,” and everything from ticket pickup to receiving caps, gowns, sashes, and honor cords was smoothly organized.

GradaPalooza offered a range of engaging and sentimental activities. “They had a cap decorating station it was really cute. Everyone was there with their parents or kids decorating,” Lopez shared.

There were also professional grad photos, a photo booth set up, and vendors like Jostens offering class rings.

However, Lopez noted one thing she’d change, “Everything was at the Performing Arts Center while break-out sessions for different programs were deeper into the campus. It felt separated. I think it would feel more like a community if it was held in the quad with everyone together.”

EOPS (Extended Opportunity Programs and Services) hosted a special ceremony where students received a frame, certificates, a sash and had the opportunity to take photos with their classmates at the Student Center.

Behind the scenes, dedicated staff worked for months to ensure the celebration was unforgettable. Lisa Blod, a CalWorks counseling faculty member, reflected on the planning process, “We’ve been preparing for quite a while, the whole year,”

“We track which students are graduating, invite them, and organize everything to give them a meaningful celebration,” Blod said.

Blod emphasized the purpose of GradaPalooza, “Our goal is to honor our students’ achievements and create an amazing experience, especially for students in our special programs. I’m so proud of them. We want this to be a memory they cherish for a lifetime.”

She also had encouraging words for future Cerritos College students. “When you enroll, connect with your instructors and ask about programs like CalWorks, EOPS, LINC, and NextUp. These offer extra support, financial assistance, and resources that can really make a difference.”

As the music played and many cameras flashed, Cerritos College’s GradaPalooza wasn’t just a send-off it was a celebration of resilience, community, and the journey ahead.

Cerritos College hosts its first-ever Gradapalooza for the graduating class of 2025.
Angie Campos
Students line up to collect graduation ceremony tickets and honor cords during Gradpalooza on April 25th, 2025.

