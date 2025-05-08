Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

One last Spring Carnival of the year

Claudia Arias, Staff WriterMay 8, 2025
Students playing for prizes at the Cerritos College Spring Carnival on April 29, 2025.

Cerritos College brought inflatable castles, games, food and more to the Falcon Square for its second annual spring carnival held on April 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“(I) walked outside and saw the people and was intrigued,” Scoty Perez, a third semester cosmetology major, said, “I’m a follower not a leader so I just followed everyone. I’m having a blast. I love the sun.”

Attendees had to sign in and receive a food ticket when they did – one of the vendors, Hot Dog on a Stick, ran out of food.

Elizabeth Miller, the dean of student services, said that her office puts the event together.

The carnival does not necessarily happen every year it just depends on what the students want to do that specific year.

Every spring and fall semester there is an event, but it may be a dance, movie night, a carnival or tailgating party.

The booths set up in Falcon Square were lined up with students waiting for their turn to play the games and win prizes.

In addition to students there were other attendees at the carnival with children who were also enjoying the games.

There was a bouncy house where people would try to take a shot at throwing the ball through a basketball hoop.

One booth that people seemed to enjoy was the kiddie pool with plastic fishes in water and they would try to take out as many fish as they could with a small fishing pole before time ran out.

Lexie Canom, currently a theatre major, said the carnival “seems really fun, I’m still kind of trying to get the vibes of it, but so far it’s been really cool.”

Elena Johnson, a theatre major, came to the carnival right after her makeup class and had her face painted after the musical Cats she said, “oh it was fun, it’s fun.”

Johnson said she was lucky to be able to get a corn dog and a drink before the food ran out.

Sebastian Marles, another theatre major, said he was enjoying the carnival. He did have one suggestion, “they could stand to use the booths more in the grass,” he said, “we have all this grass and no one is walking in it.”

Both Johnson and Marles felt the pathway between the booths were too close and the walkway was too crowded with people.

Having fun, playing games and eating food at the Spring Carnival
Students playing corn hole to win prizes at the Cerritos College Spring Carnival on April 29, 2025.

Claudia Arias is a staff writer at Talon Marks. During her free time she enjoys reading, baking, and spending time with family. Claudia hopes to transfer to Cal State Long Beach in the fall of 2025.
